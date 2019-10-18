What's in Store for Las Vegas Sands (LVS) in Q3 Earnings?

Las Vegas Sands Corp. LVS is slated to release third-quarter 2019 financial numbers on Oct 23, after the closing bell. In the last reported quarter, the company’s bottom line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 11.1%.



Q3 Expectations



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter earnings is pegged at 76 cents, lower than 77 cents reported in the year-ago quarter. Over the past 30 days, the company’s earnings estimates have remained unchanged. The consensus estimates for revenues stands at nearly $3,314 million, indicating a declining 1.7% from the prior-year quarter reported figure.



Let’s see how things are shaping up prior to this announcement.



Factors at Play



Decline in revenues at Sand Cotai Central is anticipated to get reflected in Las Vegas Sands’ top line in third-quarter 2019. For Sand Cotai Central operations, the consensus estimate for third-quarter revenues is pegged at $518 million, suggesting a decline 3.5% from the year-earlier quarter. Moreover, the company’s third-quarter results are anticipated to reflect slowdown in China and dismal performance of high-end VIP segment thanks to flagging China property price.



However, robust performance of Las Vegas operations, Marine Bay Sands, Venetian Macao segments and Sands Macao are likely to have contributed to the company’s performance. For Las Vegas operations, the consensus estimate for third-quarter revenues stands at $412 million, indicating an improvement of 8.7% from the year-earlier quarter figure. Moreover, the company’s Marine Bay Sands segment is anticipated to have witnessed recovery after reporting dismal results over the past few quarters. For this segment, the consensus mark is pegged at $772 million, suggesting an improvement of 0.8% from the prior-year reported figure.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. Price and EPS Surprise

Las Vegas Sands Corp. price-eps-surprise | Las Vegas Sands Corp. Quote

What the Zacks Model Unveils



Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Las Vegas Sands this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat.



You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Las Vegas Sands has an Earnings ESP of +0.19% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Other Key Picks



Here are some other stocks you may want to consider, as our model shows that these too have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat.



Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. MCRI has an Earnings ESP of +6.65% and a Zacks Rank #2.



Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited MLCO has an Earnings ESP of +2.44% and a Zacks Rank of 3.



Caesars Entertainment Corporation CZR has an Earnings ESP of +70.59% and a Zacks Rank #3.



Biggest Tech Breakthrough in a Generation



Be among the early investors in the new type of device that experts say could impact society as much as the discovery of electricity. Current technology will soon be outdated and replaced by these new devices. In the process, it’s expected to create 22 million jobs and generate $12.3 trillion in activity.



A select few stocks could skyrocket the most as rollout accelerates for this new tech. Early investors could see gains similar to buying Microsoft in the 1990s. Zacks’ just-released special report reveals 7 stocks to watch. The report is only available for a limited time.



See 7 breakthrough stocks now>>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.