What's in Store for Landstar System (LSTR) in Q1 Earnings?

Landstar System Inc LSTR is scheduled to report first-quarter 2024 results on Apr 24 after market close.

The company has an encouraging earnings history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate thrice in the preceding four quarters and missing once. The average beat is 1.90%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LSTR’s first-quarter 2024 earnings has been revised downward to 5.88% in the past 60 days.

Given this backdrop, let’s see how things have shaped up for LSTR this earnings season.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Landstar System’s first-quarter 2024 revenues is pegged at $1.12 billion, which indicates a 21.99% decline year over year. The top line has been suffering, mainly due to the below-par performance of its key segment, namely truck transportation. The downturn is primarily due to the weakness in the freight market.

We expect first-quarter Truckload revenues to be $1.04 billion. Truckload revenues are expected to be hurt by a decline in revenue per load and volumes by 8.8% and 13.9% year over year, respectively.

Our estimate for first-quarter Rail Intermodal revenues is pegged at $17.9 million, which indicates a 30.1% decline from the year-ago reported figure.

Our estimate for the first-quarter total operating income has decreased 39.8% year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings is pegged at $1.28 per share, which implies a 41.01% decline from the first-quarter 2023 actuals.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for LSTR this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here.

Landstar System has an Earnings ESP of -0.59% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Landstar System, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Landstar System, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Landstar System, Inc. Quote

Highlights of Q4

LSTRs’ fourth-quarter 2023 earnings per share of $1.62 missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a penny and declined 37.6% year over year. Revenues of $1.204 billion missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.24 billion and declined 28% year over year.

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks from the broader Zacks Transportation sector that investors might want to consider as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on their first-quarter 2024 earnings.

American Airlines AAL has an Earnings ESP of +6.51% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

AAL is scheduled to report first-quarter 2024 earnings on Apr 25. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter earnings has declined 21.74% over the past 60 days. AAL has surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters. The average beat is 119%.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies WAB has an Earnings ESP of +4.98% and a Zacks Rank #3. WAB is scheduled to report first-quarter 2024 earnings on Apr 24.

WAB has an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average beat being 6.63%.

