What's in Store for Lakeland (LAKE) This Earnings Season?

Lakeland Industries, Inc. LAKE is scheduled to release fiscal fourth-quarter 2024 (ended Jan 31, 2024) results on Apr 10, after market close.



The company has a stellar earnings surprise history, having outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding three quarters, the average beat being 38.5%.



Let’s see how things have shaped up for Lakeland this earnings season.

Key Factors to Note

Increasing demand for strengthening first responder and utilities markets is likely to have aided Lakeland’s fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 performance. Also, the company has been reaping the benefits of its significant presence in the growingglobal market This is likely to have been reflected in LAKE’s results in the fiscal fourth quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s fiscal fourth-quarter 2024 revenues is pegged at $33 million, suggesting an increase of 13.8% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The consensus estimate for the company’s adjusted earnings is pinned at 30 cents per share, indicating a 1400% increase from the year-ago quarter’s reported number.



However, a decrease in sales for disposable and chemical product lines, due to diminishing COVID demand and weakness in China, is likely to have dented the company’s top line in the fiscal fourth quarter.



The increasing cost of sales due to escalating raw material costs is likely to have adversely affected LAKE’s bottom line in the to-be-reported quarter. Also, the company’s international presence exposes it to the risk of adverse currency fluctuations, which are likely to have hurt its performance in the to-be-reported quarter.

Earnings Whisper

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for LAKE this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here, as elaborated below.



Earnings ESP: Lakeland has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% as both the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate are pegged at 30 cents. You can uncover the best stocks before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Lakeland presently carries a Zacks Rank of 3.

Highlights of Q3 Earnings

Lakeland’s third-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings of 34 cents per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 27 cents. This compares with earnings of 19 cents per share a year ago. Total revenues of $32 million surpassed the consensus estimate of $31 million. The top line increased 14.3% year over year.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some companies within the broader Industrial Products sector, which according to our model, have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in this reporting cycle.



AptarGroup, Inc. ATR has an Earnings ESP of +0.59% and a Zacks Rank of 2, at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The company is scheduled to release first-quarter 2024 results on Apr 25. AptarGroup’s earnings have surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average beat being 7.8%.



Crane Company CR has an Earnings ESP of +0.28% and a Zacks Rank of 2. The company is slated to release first-quarter 2024 results on Apr 22.



Crane Company’s earnings have surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average beat being 25.1%.



Allegion plc ALLE has an Earnings ESP of +0.22% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The company is slated to release first-quarter 2024 results on Apr 25.



Allegion’s earnings have surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average beat being 10.4%.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

