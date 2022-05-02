What's in Store for Kulicke and Soffa's (KLIC) Q2 Earnings?

Kulicke and Soffa KLIC is slated to release second-quarter fiscal 2022 results on May 4.



The company now expects revenues of $380 million (plus or minus $20 million) and earnings to be $1.45 (plus or minus 10%) per share.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings has gone up by a cent over the past 30 days to $1.47 per share, suggesting growth of 16.67% year over year.



The consensus mark for the top line currently stands at $380 million, indicating an improvement of 71% from the year-ago quarter.



Kulicke and Soffa’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 14.14%.

Factors to Note

Kulicke and Soffa’s fiscal second-quarter performance is likely to have benefited from the company’s aggressive expansion plans and ramped up production within the advanced packaging, automotive, and advanced display portfolio to meet rising industry demand.



The company may have expanded its market share and won more customers in the second quarter, courtesy of emerging industrial applications, such as a battery backup and agriculture.



KLIC’s second-quarter performance is likely to have gained from the global demand of transitioning to EV. Automakers and suppliers have been investing heavily in e-mobility vehicles globally. Rising demand for its automotive semiconductor applications utilized in EV battery manufacturing might have favored KLIC’s performance.



However, increased expenses due to ongoing global supply chain challenges are likely to have weighed on the fiscal second-quarter gross margin.

What Our Model Indicates

Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.



Kulicke and Soffa has a negative Earnings ESP of -0.90% and a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some companies worth considering, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in their upcoming releases:



BWX Technologies BWXT has an Earnings ESP of +2.29% and a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



BWX shares have returned 9.2% in the year-to-date period against the Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s decline of 23.2%.



Fabrinet FN has an Earnings ESP of +0.87% and a Zacks Rank of 2.



Fabrinet shares have fallen 16.2% in the year-to-date period.



Analog Devices ADI has an Earnings ESP of +2.17% and a Zacks Rank #2.



ADI shares have slumped 13.6% in the year-to-date period.



