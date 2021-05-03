What's in Store for Kulicke and Soffa (KLIC) in Q2 Earnings?

Kulicke and Soffa KLIC is set to release second-quarter fiscal 2021 results on May 6.



The company recently raised its guidance for the to-be-reported quarter and now expects revenues to be roughly $340 million. Moreover, adjusted earnings are expected to be roughly $1.20 per share.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate is currently pegged at $1.20 per share, which has moved 32% north over the past 30 days. The company had reported earnings of 22 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.



Moreover, the consensus mark for the top line is currently pegged at $340 million, implying 125.6% growth from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.



Markedly, Kulicke and Soffa’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters, missing the same in the remaining one, the earnings surprise being 32.5%.

Factors to Note

Kulicke and Soffa’s second-quarter 2021 results are expected to have benefited from strong demand for its solutions in the semiconductor, automotive and LED end-markets.



Moreover, solid adoption of semiconductor offerings supporting high-density assembly and advanced LED solutions supporting emerging mini-LED capable displays are key catalysts.



Further, an improving supply chain is expected to have benefited top-line growth in the to-be-reported quarter.

Key Q2 Developments

During fiscal second quarter, Kulicke and Soffa acquired a 100% equity stake in Laser-Enabled Advanced Placement technology provider Uniqarta. The deal strengthened Kulicke and Soffa’s mini and micro LED technology portfolio.

What Our Model Indicates

Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.



Kulicke and Soffa has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #1. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

