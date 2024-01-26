What's in Store for Koninklijke Philips (PHG) in Q4 Earnings?

Koninklijke Philips PHG is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2023 results on Jan 29.



For the quarter under review, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $5.47 billion, indicating a decline of 1.2% from the year-ago reported number.



The consensus mark for earnings is pinned at 41 cents per share, indicating a 2.4% decline from the prior-year quarter’s level. The figure has remained stable over the past 30 days.

Factors to Consider

Koninklijke Philips is expected to have continued benefiting from strength in its Diagnosis & Treatment segment during the fourth quarter.

Solid momentum in Ultrasound and Image-Guided Therapy is expected to have contributed well to the segment’s revenues. The company’s expanding AI-supported solutions designed to deliver diagnosis faster and virtually might have been a positive.



PHG’s solid efforts to bolster diagnostic imaging offerings are expected to have driven top-line growth further within the segment.

In the fourth quarter, Koninklijke Philips unveiled three new ultra-lightweight magnetic resonance Smart Fit coils, namely Smart Fit TorsoCardiac 1.5T, Smart Fit 1.5T shoulder and Smart Fit Knee 3.0T, at RSNA 2023. The new products offer enhanced flexibility, reduce patient setup time and improve image quality resolution with SmartSpeed AI solution.

Koninklijke Philips also introduced next-generation ultrasound systems, namely EPIQ Elite 10.0 and Philips Affiniti, to simplify clinical workflows with a single-user interface, shared transducers and automated tools, enhancing the user experience.



PHG also introduced HealthSuite Imaging, an AI-enabled cloud-based Picture Archiving and Communication System, which offers high-speed remote diagnostic reading, integrated reporting and AI-powered workflow orchestration, enhancing operational efficiency and patient care.



In addition to the Diagnosis & Treatment segment, improving the Connected Care segment is likely to benefit the upcoming results. Growing momentum in Monitoring and Enterprise Informatics is expected to have aided the segment's fourth-quarter performance.



This apart, Philips’ growing endeavors toward enhancing patient safety and quality and strengthening supply chain reliability are anticipated to be reflected in the fourth-quarter results.



However, softness in the Personal Health segment is expected to have been a concern for the company.



Declining comparable order intake in both Diagnosis & Treatment and Connected Care businesses is expected to have been a negative.



The challenging global macroeconomic environment might have been a headwind.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Koninklijke Philips this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That is not the case here, as elaborated below.



Koninklijke Philips has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



PHG has a Zacks Rank #3 at present.

