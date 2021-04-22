What's in Store for Juniper (JNPR) This Earnings Season?

Juniper Networks, Inc. JNPR is set to report first-quarter 2021 results on Apr 27, after the closing bell. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered a positive earnings surprise of 1.9%. The bottom line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a penny.



This Sunnyvale, CA-based network products and services provider is expected to have recorded higher revenues year over year despite the challenges posed by the pandemic. Its performance might have been driven by healthy momentum across each of the company’s core industry verticals.

Factors at Play

During the first quarter, Juniper completed the acquisition of Apstra, a leader in intent-based networking and automated closed-loop assurance. The buyout marks a significant milestone for Juniper’s business as it reinforces its commitment to transforming data center operations.



The company introduced several solutions that execute on its vision of end-to-end AI-driven automation, insight and actions from client-to-cloud. It added WAN Assurance and the Marvis Virtual Network Assistant (both driven by Mist AI) to the Session Smart networks portfolio.



Juniper enhanced the deployment and management of the SRX secure branch gateway using Mist AI. It also added a cloud-native EX switching platform driven by Mist AI. These developments are likely to have had a positive impact on the company’s top line.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues in the Product segment (comprising Routing, Switching and Security) is pegged at $662 million. The projection indicates a rise of 8.7% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The consensus estimate for revenues from the Service segment is $395 million, which suggests an increase from $389 million reported in the year-ago quarter.



For the March quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $1,058 million, indicating growth of 6% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The consensus estimate for adjusted earnings per share is pegged at 25 cents, which suggests an increase of 8.7%.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for Juniper this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Earnings ESP: Juniper’s Earnings ESP, which represents the difference between the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate, is 0.00% as both are pegged at 25 cents.

Juniper Networks, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Juniper Networks, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Juniper Networks, Inc. Quote

Zacks Rank: Juniper currently has a Zacks Rank #3.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.