What's in Store for Juniper (JNPR) This Earnings Season?

Juniper Networks, Inc. JNPR is scheduled to report first-quarter 2022 results on Apr 26, after the closing bell. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 5.7%.



The Sunnyvale, CA-based company is expected to have recorded year-over-year higher revenues driven by strong demand across verticals, customer solutions and regions.

Factors at Play

During the quarter, Juniper acquired WiteSand, a leader in cloud-native zero trust Network Access Control (NAC) solutions, for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition has brought a skilled engineering team to Juniper, which boosts its efforts to deliver an innovative NAC solution as part of its AI-driven enterprise portfolio. NAC plays a critical role in many IT environments by identifying which devices can securely connect to a network.



Nipa Cloud, a leading cloud services provider in Thailand, selected Juniper to strengthen its network infrastructure to support its growth momentum. This is in anticipation of increasing demand for endpoint flexibility amid Thailand’s rapidly transforming digital economy.



QTnet, a telecommunication service provider in Japan, chose Juniper’s wired, wireless and security solutions to power its eSport Challenger’s Park. In August 2021, QTnet opened one of western Japan’s largest eSports facilities. QTnet realized the need to build a network for professional players while considering the connectivity needs of visitors. To that end, QTnet partnered with Juniper to build an AI-driven network that would enable high-performance end-user experiences. QTnet deployed Juniper Wireless Access Points across the complex to create a wireless environment that provides fast and reliable connectivity.



These developments are likely to have had a positive impact on Juniper’s performance in the first quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues in the Product segment is pegged at $742 million. The projection suggests a rise of 10.4% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The consensus estimate for revenues from the Service segment is $422 million, which implies an increase from $402 million reported a year ago.



For the March quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for total revenues is pegged at $1,163 million, which indicates growth of 8.3% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The consensus estimate for adjusted earnings per share is pegged at 32 cents, which suggests a rise of 6.7%.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for Juniper this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Earnings ESP: Juniper’s Earnings ESP, which represents the difference between the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate, is 0.00%, as both are pegged at 32 cents.

Juniper Networks, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Juniper Networks, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Juniper Networks, Inc. Quote

Zacks Rank: Juniper currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some companies that you may want to consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this quarter:



Hess Corporation HES is slated to release first-quarter 2022 results on Apr 27. Hess has an Earnings ESP of +10.25% and a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Bunge Limited BG is scheduled to release first-quarter 2022 results on Apr 27. Bunge has an Earnings ESP of +10.74% and a Zacks Rank #2.



Helmerich & Payne, Inc. HP has an Earnings ESP of +8.14% and a Zacks Rank #2. Helmerich & Payne is set to report second-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Apr 27.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.