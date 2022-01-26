What's in Store for Juniper (JNPR) This Earnings Season?

Juniper Networks, Inc. JNPR is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2021 results on Jan 27, after the closing bell. In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings per share matched the Zacks Consensus Estimate.



The Sunnyvale, CA-based company is expected to have recorded year-over-year higher revenues on the back of strong order momentum was across verticals, customer solutions and regions.

Factors at Play

During the quarter, Allo Technology, an Information and Communication Technology service provider in Malaysia, selected Juniper to upgrade its network infrastructure. Juniper was chosen by Paltel Group, Palestine’s leading telecommunications company, to upgrade parts of its network through the installation of a space and power-conscious network to deliver fixed and broadband services for its subscribers.



Juniper was selected by UPC Poland, Liberty Global’s largest revenue-generating operation in Central and Eastern Europe and Poland’s largest cable TV operator, to provide a 400G-ready network to power UPC Poland’s international core infrastructure.



In the quarter, Intel, Juniper and Rakuten Symphony announced a collaboration to develop Symware, a carrier-grade Open Radio Access Network solution for mobile network operators to modernize radio cell sites by leveraging the latest cloud-native architecture.



Juniper unveiled two 6 GHz access points that leverage Mist AI to maximize Wi-Fi performance while simplifying IT operations. Juniper introduced an IoT Assurance service that streamlines the onboarding of IoT devices without Network Access Control. The enhancements to Juniper’s wireless access portfolio boosted its networking capabilities so that IT administrators can deliver exceptional network experiences to their end users.



Furthermore, Juniper unveiled a support solution driven by artificial intelligence that delivers visibility across its entire Junos portfolio. Juniper was chosen by Bharti Airtel, India’s leading communications solutions provider, to deliver network upgrades for the expansion of the latter’s nationwide broadband coverage.



Aston Martin Cognizant Formula One Team announced a partnership with Juniper, which became the team’s official networking equipment vendor. Juniper is tasked to supply a highly automated network platform across the team’s new technology campus. Such developments are likely to have had a positive impact on Juniper’s performance in the fourth quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues in the Product segment is pegged at $837 million. The projection suggests a rise of 3.3% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The consensus estimate for revenues from the Service segment is $440 million, which implies an increase from $412 million reported a year ago.



For the December quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for total revenues is pegged at $1,272 million, which indicates growth of 4% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The consensus estimate for adjusted earnings per share is pegged at 53 cents, which suggests a decline of 3.6%.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for Juniper this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Earnings ESP: Juniper’s Earnings ESP, which represents the difference between the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate, is -0.24%.

Juniper Networks, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Juniper Networks, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Juniper Networks, Inc. Quote

Zacks Rank: Juniper currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.

