What's in Store for Jumia Technologies' (JMIA) Q2 Earnings?

Jumia Technologies AG JMIA is scheduled to report second-quarter 2020 results on Aug 12.



For the second quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for sales is pegged at $33.61 million.



Further, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter bottom line stands at a loss of 60 cents per share. Notably, this figure has remained steady over the past 30 days.

Factors to Note

Coronavirus pandemic led boom in e-commerce space might have acted as a tailwind in the second quarter.



Moreover, unprecedented demand from brands and sellers are expected to have benefited the company’s to-be-reported quarter’s performance.



Further, solid traction across FMCG category is likely to have aided volume generation of Jumia in the quarter under review.



Strong demand for essential items especially groceries in the coronavirus-hit second quarter might get reflected in the second-quarter results.

Additionally, Jumia’s partnerships with household care and FMCG brands such as Nestle, Coca Cola, Reckitt Benckiser, Unilever and P&G may have contributed to its to-be-reported quarter’s performance.



Also, the introduction of contactless safe delivery is likely to have aided the company’s customer momentum in the quarter under review.



Growing momentum across contactless delivery is also expected to have benefitedthe promotion of JumiaPay, which in turn might have driven the company’s transaction volume in the second quarter.



Moreover, the company’s strengthening monetization efforts are likely to have contributed to the marketplace revenues in the to-be-reported quarter.



The introduction of stay entertained with Jumia series combined with music streaming services is expected to have benefited the company in the ongoing shelter-in-place scenario.



Further, growing momentum of Jumia Food across grocery and convenience retailers on the back of its on-demand platform and logistics infrastructure might get reflected in the second-quarter results.



However, short-term supply and logistics challenges owing to social distancing and stay-at-home restrictions induced by COVID-19 may have weighed on the to-be-reported quarter’s performance.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Jumia this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Jumia has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3.

