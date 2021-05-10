What's in Store for Jumia Technologies (JMIA) in Q1 Earnings?

Jumia Technologies AG JMIA is scheduled to report first-quarter 2021 results on May 11.



For the first quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for sales is pegged at $43.2 million.



Further, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter bottom line stands at a loss of 45 cents per share. Notably, this figure has been unchanged over the past 30 days.

Factors to Note

The pandemic-led boom in the e-commerce space is expected to have acted as a tailwind in the first quarter.



Further, the growing momentum of Jumia Food across grocery and convenience retailers on the back of its on-demand platform and logistics infrastructure is anticipated to get reflected in the to-be-reported-quarterly results.



Moreover, strong demand for essential items, especially groceries in the coronavirus-hit first quarter, is expected to have benefited the company in the quarter under review.



Further, solid traction across the FMCG category is likely to have aided the volume generation of Jumia Technologies in the first quarter.

Additionally, the company’s partnerships with household care and FMCG brands, including Nestle, Coca Cola, Reckitt Benckiser, Unilever and P&G, are anticipated to have contributed to its to-be-reported quarter’s performance.

Also, the introduction of contactless safe delivery is likely to have aided the company’s customer momentum in the quarter under review.



The growing momentum across contactless delivery is also expected to have benefited the promotion of JumiaPay, which, in turn, is expected to have driven the company’s transaction volume in the first quarter.



Moreover, Jumia Technologies’ strengthening monetization efforts are anticipated to have contributed to marketplace revenues in the to-be-reported quarter.



Apart from these, solid momentum across stay entertained with Jumia series combined with music-streaming services is expected to have benefited the company amid the shelter-in-place scenario.



However, logistic challenges, owing to social-distancing and stay-at-home restrictions induced by COVID-19, are likely to have weighed on the to-be-reported quarter’s performance.

