What's in Store for IQVIA Holdings (IQV) in Q4 Earnings?

IQVIA Holdings Inc. IQV is set to report fourth-quarter 2020 results on Feb 10, before market opens.

Let’s check out the expectations in detail.

Expectations This Time Around

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for IQVIA Holdings’ fourth-quarter 2020 revenues is pegged at $3.15 billion, indicating growth of 8.8% from the year-ago reported figure, attributable to strength across Research & Development Solutions (R&DS) and Technology & Analytics Solutions (“TAS”) segments. The consensus estimate lies within the guided range of $3.04-$3.19 billion.

Segment-wise, the consensus mark for the R&DS segment revenues is pegged at $1.62 billion, indicating growth of 10.2% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The consensus estimate for TAS segment revenues stands at $1.34 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 10.2%.

The consensus mark for Contract Sales & Medical Solutions segment revenues is pegged at $193 million, indicating decline of 8.1% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

Improvement in operating margins is likely to have aided the bottom line. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $2.01, indicating growth of 15.5% from the year-ago reported figure. The consensus estimate lies within the guided range of $1.93 -$2.03.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for IQVIA Holdings this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

IQVIA Holdings has an Earnings ESP of +1.22% and a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

IQVIA Holdings Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

IQVIA Holdings Inc. price-eps-surprise | IQVIA Holdings Inc. Quote

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks from the broader Zacks Business Services sector that investors may consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on fourth-quarter 2020 earnings.

Kforce KFRC has an Earnings ESP of +0.53% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

S&P Global SPGI has an Earnings ESP of +3.28% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Equifax EFX has an Earnings ESP of +1.44% and a Zacks Rank #3.

