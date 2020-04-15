What's in Store for Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Q1 Earnings?

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. ISRG is scheduled to release first-quarter 2020 results on Apr 16, after the closing bell. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered a positive earnings surprise of 6.8%. Further, it has a trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 8.3%, on average.



Q1 Estimates



Currently, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter revenues is pegged at $1.04 billion, suggesting growth of 7% from the year-ago quarter. The consensus estimates for earnings is pegged at $2.58 per share, indicating a decline of 1.2% from the year-ago reported figure.



Instruments & Accessories: A Key Catalyst



The Instruments & Accessories segment is anticipated to witness a solid first-quarter. In fact, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for this segment for the first quarter stands at $613 million, suggesting an improvement of 11.1% from the year-ago quarter. Growth in da Vinci procedure volume is likely to have driven the improvement.



Further, the flagship — da Vinci surgical system — has been driving revenues consistently for the segment. In fact, impact of the company’s da Vinci SP surgical system is likely to get reflected in the first-quarter performance.

In fact, per the preliminary announcement, first-quarter worldwide da Vinci procedures are expected to improve approximately 10% from the year-ago quarter.



However, according to the company, with aggravation of the COVID-19 pandemic, its procedure volume and system placement disruption might increase. As a result, the total impact of such disruptions might weigh on the company’s first-quarter performance.



Other Factors at Play



Revenues from other two segments — Systems and Services — are likely to have positively impacted the first quarter performance on account of steady progress in the imaging and reality programs.



For the quarter to be reported, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Services stands at $194 million, indicating an improvement 11.5% from the prior-year quarter reported figure. The same for Systems is pegged at $270 million, suggesting growth of 8.9% from the year-ago quarter’s figure.



In fourth-quarter 2019, Intuitive Surgical announced that it is in the Phase I launch of the da Vinci SP, having installed six systems in the fourth quarter itself. Moreover, the company initiated the launch of SynchroSeal sealing and transection device for use in general surgery in fourth-quarter 2019. The company, therefore, continues to introduce technologies for surgical systems and strengthens product portfolio.



Further, in November 2019, the company had received FDA clearance for the SynchroSeal instrument and E-100 generator. SynchroSeal is a single-use, bipolar, electrosurgical instrument created for grasping, dissection, sealing, and transection of tissue that provides enhanced versatility to the company’s da Vinci Energy portfolio. The E-100 generator is an electrosurgical generator developed to power two key instruments — Vessel Sealer Extend and SynchroSeal — on the da Vinci X and Xi Surgical Systems.



The aforementioned clearances and approval are likely to have aided Intuitive Surgical’s first-quarter performance.



Notably, per the preliminary announcement, the company has withdrawn full-year 2020 outlook and procedure guidance owing to the uncertainty surrounding the global pandemic and the timing of global recovery and economic normalization. As a result, the company cannot provide the future impact on its operations and financial performance during this time.



What Our Quantitative Model Suggests



Per our proven model, a combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. This is not the case here as you will see.



Earnings ESP: Intuitive Surgical has an Earnings ESP of -7.80%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Intuitive Surgical carries a Zacks Rank #3.



