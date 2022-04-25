What's in Store for International Paper's (IP) Q1 Earnings?

International Paper Company IP is scheduled to report first-quarter 2022 results, before the opening bell on Apr 28.

Q1 Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter total sales is pegged at $5 billion, suggesting a decline of 6.9% from the prior-year quarter’s levels. The consensus mark for earnings is currently at 52 cents, indicating a year-over-year decline of 31.6%. The earnings estimates have gone down 3.7% in the past 30 days.

Q4 Performance

In the last reported quarter, International Paper’s earnings and revenues rose year over year. While the bottom line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate, the top line beat the same. Over the trailing four quarters, the company has surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in two of the trailing quarters and missed twice, the average surprise being a positive 2.97%.

Factors to Note

International Paper’s products are essential for producing and delivering food, pharmaceuticals, hygiene products and emergency supplies to consumers globally. Growing e-commerce demand has been boosting the company’s performance as it has become a primary spending channel for customers due to the containment measures amid the coronavirus pandemic. However, the widespread supply-chain constraints might have impaired the company’s ability to meet high demand. These factors are likely to get reflected in International Paper’s first-quarter performance.



Escalating input costs, distribution and transportation costs might have impacted margins in the quarter. Restoration process of the second Prattville machine might have led to an additional cost in the to-be-reported quarter. The company had cautioned that the first quarter is anticipated to be the highest maintenance outage quarter for the year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the Industrial Packaging segment’s revenues is currently pegged at $4,218 million, suggesting an increase from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure of $3,953 million. Solid demand for corrugated and containerboard packaging is likely to have favored the segment’s sales. However, escalating costs, Omicron-related labor absenteeism and maintenance outage expenses might have dented the segment’s margins. The segment’s operating profit for the quarter is projected to decline 31% year over year to $307 million.



The Global Cellulose Fibers business has been witnessing solid consumer demand for the absorbent pulp products. However, the segment’s pulp shipments might have been affected by port congestion and vessel delays. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the segment’s first-quarter revenues is pegged at $712 million, suggesting an improvement of 23% from the year-ago quarter’s levels. Higher input costs, operational costs and maintenance outage expenses might have eroded the segment’s performance in the period under review. The segment is likely to incur an operating loss of $62 million for the first quarter against the prior-year quarter’s $82 million.

International Paper Company Price and EPS Surprise

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for International Paper this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.



Earnings ESP: International Paper has an Earnings ESP of -5.16%.



Zacks Rank: It currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.



Price Performance

Shares of International Paper have fallen 16.2% in the past year compared with the industry's decline of 10.9%.



