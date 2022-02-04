What's in Store for International Flavors' (IFF) Q4 Earnings?

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. IFF is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2021 results on Feb 9 after the closing bell.

Q3 Performance

In the last reported quarter, International Flavors’ earnings and revenues not only beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate but also improved year over year.

The company has surpassed earnings estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, the average surprise being 5.5%.

Q4 Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter revenues is currently pegged at $2.96 billion, indicating a year-over-year surge of 133%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the December-end quarter earnings per share stands at $1.42, suggesting a year-over-year decline of 21%.

Key Factors to Note

International Flavors has been gaining from favorable markets for flavors and fragrances, supported by demand for a variety of consumer products and growth in emerging markets. New business wins and the synergies from the Frutarom acquisition are likely to have aided the company’s performance in the quarter to be reported.



The Nourish segment continues to deliver strong results primarily driven by the Flavors unit and Ingredients. The segment has been gaining on the rebound in Food Design and improved demand in Food Service. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the segment’s sales for the fourth quarter stands at $1,606 million. The consensus mark for operating EBITDA for the segment is pegged at $277 million.



The Scent segment has been witnessing sustained strength in Cosmetic Actives and Fragrance Ingredients. Volumes have picked up at the Fine Fragrance business with consumer behavior returning to normal levels. These are likely to get reflected in the segment’s fourth-quarter top line. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the segment’s sales for the fourth quarter is currently pegged at $557 million. The estimate for operating EBITDA for the segment stands at $100 million.



Evolving consumer buying trends are driving demand for the Home & Personal Care business, which might get reflected in the Health & Biosciences segment’s quarterly results. Growth in Grain Processing and Cultures & Food Enzymes are expected to have contributed to the segment’s performance. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the segment’s sales for the fourth quarter is pegged at $603 million. The estimate for operating EBITDA for the segment stands at $140 million.



Strong growth in Industrial Pharma is expected to have supported the Pharma Solutions segment during the to-be-reported quarter.The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the segment’s sales for the fourth quarter is pegged at $193 million. The estimate for operating EBITDA for the segment stands at $32.8 million.



High raw material and labor costs are likely to have impacted the company’s margins in the fourth quarter. Manufacturing expenses are anticipated to have been higher as a result of the company’s efforts to meet the current high demand levels. Labor shortage and supply-chain disruptions might have impacted the company’s production in the to-be-reported quarter. Despite its pricing actions and cost reduction efforts, these factors are likely to have weighed on the company’s margins in the fourth quarter.

Earnings Whispers

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for International Flavors this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.



Earnings ESP: The Earnings ESP for International Flavors is +2.17%.



Zacks Rank: International Flavors currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



Price Performance

Over the past year, the company’s shares have gained 1.7% against the industry’s decline of 29.7%.

