What's in Store for International Flavors' (IFF) Q3 Earnings?

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. IFF is scheduled to report third-quarter 2023 results on Nov 6, after the closing bell.

Q2 Performance

In the last reported quarter, International Flavors’ earnings and revenues missed estimates. On a year-over-year basis, earnings and revenues declined. The company has surpassed earnings estimates in two of the trailing four quarters and missed in the other two, the average surprise being a negative 4.1%.

Q3 Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter revenues is pegged at $2.76 billion, indicating a decline of 9.7% from the year-ago reported figure. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the September-end quarter’s earnings per share is pegged at 76 cents, suggesting a year-over-year decline of 44.1%.

Key Factors to Note

International Flavors has been bearing the brunt of low consumer spending and customer destocking for the past few quarters. These conditions are anticipated to have continued and impacted the company’s performance in the to-be-reported quarter.



The headwinds are expected to have been partially offset by the company's ongoing efforts to improve productivity and reduce costs. IFF has been focusing on accelerating growth through organic investments and strategic acquisitions, while also returning capital to shareholders. This is also likely to have favored the margins in the quarter.



High raw material, energy and labor costs are likely to have impacted the company’s margins in the third quarter. Manufacturing expenses are anticipated to have been higher due to IFF’s efforts to meet the current high demand levels.

Labor shortages and supply-chain disruptions are likely to have impacted the company’s production in the to-be-reported quarter. Despite its pricing actions and cost-reduction efforts, these factors are likely to have weighed on the company’s margins in the quarter under review.

Segmental Estimates

Our model estimates the Nourish segment’s third-quarter sales to be down 18.1% year over year to $1,395 million. The projection for the segment’s operating EBITDA is pegged at $184 million, indicating a fall of 35.9% from the prior-year quarter’s actual.



We expect the Scent segment sales to increase 5.4% year over year to $623 million. Our estimate for the segment’s quarterly operating EBITDA is $93 million, suggesting a year-over-year fall of 22%.



The projection for the Health & Biosciences segment’s sales for the third quarter is pegged at $471 million, indicating a fall of 8.1% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure. We expect operating EBITDA to fall 16.7% to $114 million in the September-end quarter.



The Pharma Solutions segment’s sales are projected to increase 7.3% year over year to $276 million. The segment's operating EBITDA is expected to fall 31.9% to $47 million from the prior-year quarter’s reported number.

Earnings Whispers

Our model predicts an earnings beat for International Flavors this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. That is precisely the case here.



You can uncover the best stocks before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Earnings ESP: The Earnings ESP for International Flavors is +7.43%.



Zacks Rank: International Flavors currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

Price Performance

In the past year, IFF shares have lost 24.6% compared with the industry’s fall of 22.9%.



International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (THS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (OLLI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Dutch Bros Inc. (BROS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

