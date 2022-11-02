What's in Store for International Flavors' (IFF) Q3 Earnings?

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. IFF is scheduled to report third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 7 after the closing bell.

Q2 Performance

In the last reported quarter, International Flavors’ earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimates and increased year over year. The company has surpassed earnings estimates in all the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 12.2%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.

Q3 Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter revenues is currently pegged at $3.03 billion, indicating a year-over-year decline of 1.5%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the September-end quarter earnings per share is pegged at $1.30, suggesting a year-over-year decline of 11.6%.

Key Factors to Note

International Flavors has been gaining from favorable markets for flavors and fragrances, supported by demand for various consumer products and growth in emerging markets. New business wins and the synergies from the Frutarom acquisition are likely to have aided the company’s performance in the quarter to be reported.



The Nourish segment continues to deliver strong results, primarily driven by the Flavors, Ingredients and Food Design businesses. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the segment’s sales for the third quarter is pegged at $1,703 million, projecting a 2.5% rise year over year. The consensus mark for the segment’s operating EBITDA is pegged at $328 million compared with the prior-year quarter’s $327 million.



The Scent segment has been witnessing sustained strength in Cosmetic Actives and Consumer Fragrances. Volumes have significantly picked up in the Fine Fragrance business, with consumer behavior returning to normal levels. These are likely to be reflected in the segment’s third-quarter top line.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the segment’s sales for the third quarter is currently pegged at $589 million compared with the year-ago quarter’s $580 million. The estimate for operating EBITDA for the segment is at $103 million, indicating year-over-year decline of 21%.



Evolving consumer buying trends are driving demand for the Home & Personal Care business, which might be reflected in the Health & Biosciences segment’s quarterly results. Growth in Grain Processing, Cultures & Food Enzymes and Animal Nutrition is expected to have contributed to the segment’s performance.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the Health & Biosciences segment’s sales for the third quarter is pegged at $562 million, suggesting a year-over-year decline of 9%. The estimate for the segment’s operating EBITDA is pegged at $150 million, down 1% from the year-ago quarter.



Strong growth in Industrial Pharma and the ongoing recovery in demand in Pharma are expected to have supported the Pharma Solutions segment in the to-be-reported quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the segment’s third-quarter sales is pegged at $219 million compared with the prior-year quarter’s $211 million. The estimate for the segment’s operating EBITDA stands at $49 million, indicating a year-over-year increase of 22.5%.



High raw material, energy and labor costs are likely to have impacted the company’s margins in the third quarter. Manufacturing expenses are anticipated to have been higher due to the company’s efforts to meet the current high demand levels.

Labor shortages and supply-chain disruptions might have impacted the company’s production in the to-be-reported quarter. Despite its pricing actions and cost reduction efforts, these factors are likely to have weighed on the company’s margins in the quarter under review.

Earnings Whispers

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for International Flavors this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.



Earnings ESP: The Earnings ESP for International Flavors is -0.13%.



Zacks Rank: International Flavors currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.



Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

In the past year, International Flavors’ shares have declined 33.9% compared with the industry’s fall of 39.7%.

