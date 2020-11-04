What's in Store for Installed Building's (IBP) Q3 Earnings?

Installed Building Products, Inc. IBP is slated to report third-quarter 2020 results on Nov 5.



In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 45.5% and 4.7%, respectively. Also, earnings and revenues grew 28.7% and 6% from the respective year-ago reported figures.



The company’s earnings topped the consensus mark in all the last four quarters, with the average being 23.34%.

Earnings & Revenue Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Installed Building Products’ third-quarter earnings is pegged at $1.18 per share, implying growth of 19.2% from a year ago. The consensus estimate for revenues is $436.7 million, indicating 10.2% year-over-year growth.

Installed Building Products, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Installed Building Products, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Installed Building Products, Inc. Quote

Factors to Note

Installed Building Products’ third-quarter earnings and sales are expected to have increased in the third quarter, given strong home improvement industry backdrop and solid housing fundamentals. As the company’s performance is highly associated with the housing market, solid rebound of the same is expected to benefit the results. Solid demand for new housing across the United States likely helped Installed Building Products to register higher demand for its products.



Furthermore, work-from-home and stay-at-home orders amid the COVID-19 pandemic encouraged consumers to take on home improvement projects. So, the company must have benefited from strong gains from repair and remodeling activity.



Also, favorable pricing strategies, stable end-market demand, benefits from geographic and product diversification strategies, as well as solid acquisitions bode well.



Meanwhile, acquisitions — which are an important part of Installed Building Products’ growth strategy — are expected to have contributed to its top line. The company maintains a robust pipeline of acquisition candidates that takes into account geographic expansion in core residential insulation end market, and acquisition opportunities that help in the continuation of end-market as well as end-product diversification strategies.

What the Zacks Model Says

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Installed Building Products this time around. A combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat.



Earnings ESP: Installed Building Products, which shares space with Owens Corning Inc. OC in the Zacks Building Products – Miscellaneous industry, has an Earnings ESP of +4.24%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: It currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Other Stocks Worth a Look

Here are some other companies in the Zacks Construction sector, which according to our model also have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in their respective quarters to be reported.



Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. WMS has an Earnings ESP of +4.35% and carries a Zacks Rank #1.



D.R. Horton, Inc. DHI has an Earnings ESP of +2.26% and carries a Zacks Rank #3.

Zacks’ Single Best Pick to Double

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each picked their favorite to gain +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Zacks Director of Research, SherazMian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.



With users in 180 countries and soaring revenues, it’s set to thrive on remote working long after the pandemic ends. No wonder it recently offered a stunning $600 million stock buy-back plan.



The sky’s the limit for this emerging tech giant. And the earlier you get in, the greater your potential gain.



Click Here, See It Free >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (WMS): Free Stock Analysis Report



Owens Corning Inc (OC): Free Stock Analysis Report



D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI): Free Stock Analysis Report



Installed Building Products, Inc. (IBP): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.