What's in Store for Infineon Technologies (IFNNY) Q4 Earnings?

Infineon Technologies IFNNY is slated to report fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Nov 15.



For the fiscal fourth quarter, IFNNY expects revenues of €3.9 billion.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in the fiscal fourth quarter is projected at 60 cents per share, reflecting 25% growth from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s reported figure.



Infineon Technologies’ earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, the average being 14.62%.

Factors to Consider

Infineon Technologies’ strength in product and application areas, especially microcontrollers, is likely to have continued driving top-line growth within the Automotive (ATV) segment during the quarter under review.



Also, growing prospects in ADAS and electromobiity are expected to have aided the segment’s performance further.



Coming to the Industrial Power Control (IPC) segment, industrial drives, and strength in renewable energy, energy infrastructure and transport are expected to have aided top-line growth within the segment. Strong momentum in decarbonization and automation is likely to have contributed well.



The Power & Sensor Systems (PSS) segment is likely to have benefited from solid momentum across enterprise power solutions and automotive charging during the to-be-reported quarter.



Also, rising solar installations by residential customers and strong demand in the area of servers, industrial applications and silicon microphones, are likely to have driven the top line within the segment in the fiscal fourth quarter.



The Connected Secure Systems (CSS) segment is expected to have gained from solid demand in the industrial IoT and smart buildings space in the quarter-to-be-reported.



However, sluggish demand for consumer applications like battery-powered do-it-yourself tools, PCs and smartphones might have been a negative for the PSS segment during the fiscal fourth quarter.



Further, weakening demand for home appliances might have been concerning for the IPC segment.



Also, material shortages and supply disruptions are likely to have continued hurting the automotive production volumes. Plus, weak momentum in the wearables and gaming areas is likely to have affected the CSS segment.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Infineon Technologies this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here, as you see below. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



IFNNY has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3.

