What's in Store for Infineon Technologies' (IFNNY) Q3 Earnings?

Infineon Technologies IFNNY is slated to report third-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Aug 3.



For the fiscal third quarter, IFNNY expects revenues of €4 billion.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in the fiscal third quarter is projected at 72 cents per share, reflecting 38.5% growth from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s reported figure.



Infineon Technologies’ earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters while matching the same once, the average being 6.14%.

Factors to Consider

Infineon Technologies’ strength in product and application areas, especially microcontrollers, is likely to have continued driving top-line growth within the Automotive segment during the quarter under review.



Its growing prospects in ADAS and electromobility are expected to have aided the segment’s performance further.



Coming to the Green Industrial Power segment, strength in renewable energy, energy infrastructure and transport are expected to have aided top-line growth within the segment. Strong momentum in decarbonization and automation is likely to have contributed well.



The Power & Sensor Systems (PSS) segment is likely to have benefited from solid momentum across enterprise power solutions and automotive charging during the to-be-reported quarter.



Also, rising solar installations by residential customers and strong demand in the areas of servers, industrial applications and silicon microphones are likely to have driven the top line within the segment in the third quarter.



However, sluggish demand for consumer applications like battery-powered do-it-yourself tools, PCs and smartphones might have been a negative for the PSS segment during the quarter under review.



The Connected Secure Systems (CSS) segment is expected to have gained from solid demand in the industrial IoT and smart buildings space in the quarter to be reported.



Weak momentum in the wearables and gaming areas is likely to have affected the CSS segment.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Infineon Technologies this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here, as you see below.



IFNNY has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



The stock carries a Zacks Rank #3.

