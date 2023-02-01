What's in Store for Infineon Technologies' (IFNNY) Q1 Earnings?

Infineon Technologies IFNNY is scheduled to report its first-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Feb 2.



For the fiscal first quarter, Infineon Technologies expects revenues of €4 billion.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in the fiscal first quarter is pegged at 65 cents per share, indicating growth of 38.3% from the previous-year quarter’s reported figure.



IFNNY’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the trailing four quarters, the average being 9.3%.

Infineon Technologies AG Price and EPS Surprise

Infineon Technologies AG price-eps-surprise | Infineon Technologies AG Quote

Key Factors to Note

Infineon Technologies’ strengthening momentum across its target markets — automotive, industrial and IoT — is anticipated to have continued aiding its performance in the fiscal first quarter.



IFNNY’s robust offerings of power semiconductors are likely to have contributed well. Growing prospects in renewable energies, ADAS and data centers are likely to have benefited the company in the quarter under review.



Strong momentum in decarbonization and digitalization is likely to have contributed well to the fiscal first-quarter performance.



Solid momentum across its segments — Automotive (ATV), and Connected Secure Systems (CSS) — is likely to have contributed well to the company’s top-line growth in the to-be-reported quarter.



Strength in microcontrollers and growing momentum in the area of electromobility are likely to have aided growth in the ATV segment.

Growing momentum in the areas of connectivity, payment and government identification is likely to have contributed well to top-line growth within the CSS segment.



Strength in industrial battery-powered applications, microinverters for roof-top solar systems, charging stations for electric vehicles and onboard chargers is expected to have benefited the Power & Sensor Systems segment in the quarter under review.



However, softness in the demand for consumer products like silicon microphones for smartphones or power supplies for PCs, notebooks, TVs and game consoles is likely to have been a headwind for the segment.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for IFNNY this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



IFNNY has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and flaunts a Zacks Rank #1 at present.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some stocks worth considering, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season.



AMETEK AME has an Earnings ESP of +0.68% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



AMETEK is scheduled to release its fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 2. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AME earnings is pegged at $1.47 per share, suggesting an increase of 7.3% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.



Endava DAVA has an Earnings ESP of +1.47% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.



Endava is set to report its second-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Feb 15. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DAVA’s earnings is pegged at 68 cents per share, suggesting an increase of 7.9% from the prior-year period’s reported figure.



Advanced Energy Industries AEIS has an Earnings ESP of +3% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.



Advanced Energy Industries is scheduled to release its fourth-quarter 2023 results on Feb 8. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AEIS earnings is pegged at $1.58 per share, suggesting an increase of 16.2% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

