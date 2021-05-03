What's in Store for Huntington Ingalls' (HII) Q1 Earnings?

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. HII is set to report first-quarter 2021 results on May 6, before market open.

This military shipbuilder missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and beat only in the remaining one, the average negative surprise being 21.78%.



The company’s Newport News and Ingalls segments are likely to have boosted its first-quarter revenues.



Let’s discuss how things have shaped up prior to the announcement.

Newport News Segment — A Key Catalyst

Huntington Ingalls’ Newport News is the nation's sole designer, builder and refueler of nuclear-powered aircraft carriers. The segment generates more than 50% of the company’s total revenues.



Increased volumes in aircraft carrier construction and submarine construction tend to boost revenues for the company’s Newport News business division. We expect this trend to have prevailed in the first quarter as well since defense-related activities remained moderately resilient amid the coronavirus pandemic. However, unfavorable cost and schedule performance due to the pandemic might have affected this unit’s first-quarter results.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter revenues at Newport News is pegged at $1,378 million, implying a 2.8% improvement from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

Other Factors to Consider

The company has been making strategic investments within its Ingalls Shipbuilding division. This has enabled the unit to secure certain key contracts in the recent past. Such notable contract wins are expected to have boosted this unit’s top line in the soon-to-be-reported quarter.



In line with this, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter revenues for the Ingalls Shipbuilding division is pegged at $647 million, indicating a 2.9% improvement from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.



However, the company’s Technical Solutions segment is expected to have witnessed poor top-line results. Notably, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter revenues in the Technical Solutions division is pegged at $231 million, indicating a 27.1% plunge from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s first-quarter 2021 revenues stands at $2.2 billion, suggesting a 1.9% decline from the year-earlier quarter’s reported figure.



In July 2020, the company announced changes to the organization and alignment within its Technical Solutions segment to better serve existing and future customers while achieving support function efficiencies. This reorganization might have adversely impacted the unit’s bottom-line performance.



Moreover, in the previous quarter’s earnings call, the company anticipated its Technical Solutions segment's operating and EBITDA margin to be below the lower end of the annual guidance range for the first quarter.



In line with such projections, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter earnings per share is pegged at $2.52, implying a decline of 40.4% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Huntington Ingalls this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. But this is not the case here.



Earnings ESP: The company’s Earnings ESP is 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Huntington Ingalls carries a Zacks Rank #2, currently. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. Quote

A Stock to Consider

Here is a defense stock you may want to consider, as it has the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in its upcoming release:



Triumph Group, Inc. TGI has an Earnings ESP of +9.80% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Recent Defense Releases

Lockheed Martin Corp. LMT reported first-quarter 2021 earnings of $6.56 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.32 by 3.8%.



Hexcel Corporation HXL reported first-quarter 2021 loss of 10 cents per share, which was narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 16 cents.

