What's in Store for Hudson Technologies' (HDSN) Q2 Earnings?

Hudson Technologies HDSN is scheduled to report second-quarter 2022 results on Aug 3, after the market close.

Q2 Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HDSN’s second-quarter revenues is pegged at $94 million, indicating growth of 55% from the year-ago quarter’s levels. The consensus mark for earnings per share is pegged at 40 cents, suggesting an improvement of 67% from the prior-year quarter’s levels. Earnings estimates have been stable in the past 30 days.

Q1 Results

In the last reported quarter, Hudson Technologies earnings and revenues beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate and delivered solid improvement year over year. The company surpassed earnings estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 430%.

Hudson Technologies, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

What the Zacks Model Indicates

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for Hudson Technologies this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. However, that’s not the case here.



Earnings ESP: HDSN has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Factors to Note

The industry has been witnessing continued strength in the average selling prices of certain refrigerants. This is being fueled by heightened demand while supply remains limited for these refrigerants. Hudson Technologies has been reporting improvement in volumes since the first quarter of 2022 due to changes in certain sales strategies, which positively impacted its end markets and overall demand for refrigerants. The company’s second-quarter 2022 top-line performance might have benefited from this uptrend in selling prices and elevated volumes.



The combination of higher selling prices without a material appreciation in the cost of certain refrigerants sold is likely to have boosted HDSN’s margin performance in the quarter as well.

Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Hudson Technologies shares have soared 147.4% in a year against the industry’s decline of 45.4%.

Stocks Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates

Here are some Industrial Product stocks that you may consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in their upcoming releases.



MRC Global Inc. MRC currently has an Earnings ESP of +30.27% and a Zacks Rank of 1. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter 2022 earnings has moved up 14% in the past 30 days to 25 cents per share, suggesting year-over-year growth of 213%. MRC has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 140.8%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MRC’s quarterly revenues is pegged at $847 million, which indicates an increase of 23.4% from the prior-year quarter’s levels.



Eaton ETN currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.04% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter 2022 earnings is currently pegged at $1.82 per share, suggesting a 5.8% increase from the last-year quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues stands at $5.23 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 0.2%. ETN has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 3.5%, on average.



Mueller Water Products MWA currently has an Earnings ESP of +2.50% and a Zacks Rank #3. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter 2022 earnings has gone up in the past 30 days and is currently at 20 cents per share. The estimate suggests an 11% year-on-year growth.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Mueller Water’s quarterly revenues is pegged at $334.6 million, which indicates a year-over-year improvement of 7.8%. MWA has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 9.5%, on average.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

