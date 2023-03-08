What's in Store for Hudson Technologies (HDSN) in Q4 Earnings?

Hudson Technologies HDSN is expected to report a year-over-year decline in revenues and earnings when it reports fourth-quarter 2022 results this week.

Q4 Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HDSN’s fourth-quarter revenues is pegged at $34 million, indicating a decline of 10% from the year-ago quarter’s levels. The consensus mark for earnings per share is pegged at 6 cents, suggesting a decline of 54% from the prior-year quarter. Earnings estimates have been stable in the past 30 days.

Q3 Results

In the last reported quarter, Hudson Technologies’ earnings and revenues beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate and delivered a solid improvement year over year. The company surpassed earnings estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 297%.

Hudson Technologies, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Hudson Technologies, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Hudson Technologies, Inc. Quote

What the Zacks Model Indicates

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for Hudson Technologies this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. However, that’s not the case here.



Earnings ESP: HDSN has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: The company currently carries a Zacks Rank of 3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Factors to Note

The industry has been witnessing continued strength in the average selling prices of certain refrigerants. This is being fueled by heightened demand while supply remains limited. Hudson Technologies has been reporting an improvement in volumes since the first quarter of 2022 due to changes in certain sales strategies, which positively impacted its end markets and overall demand for refrigerants.

However, the company’s fourth quarter has historically been the weakest, as it falls outside its traditional selling season that runs from January to September. This is likely to get reflected in the company’s fourth-quarter results.



Despite lower volume, the combination of higher selling prices without a material appreciation in the cost of certain refrigerants sold has been boosting HDSN’s margin performance in the past few quarters and is expected to have supported its margins in the fourth quarter. However, considering the ongoing global supply-chain issues, the company might have been subject to incremental costs related to refrigerant purchases. Also, the company’s gross margin has been showing sequential moderation in the past few quarters, as the gap between inventory cost and sales price has begun to narrow.

Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Hudson Technologies' shares have soared 76.7% in a year against the industry’s 5.2% growth.

Stocks Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates

Here are some stocks, which have the right combination of elements, to post an earnings beat in their upcoming releases.



Ulta Beauty ULTA has an Earnings ESP of +7.75% and currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. The company is slated to report fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Mar 9. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 26.2%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ULTA’s fourth-quarter earnings stands at $5.53 per share, implying a year-over-year increase of 2.2%. It is estimated to report revenues of $3.01 billion, which suggests an increase of 10.3% from the year-ago quarter.



Golar LNG Limited GLNG has an Earnings ESP of +2.38% and currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. The company is expected to report fourth-quarter 2022 results on Mar 9. Its earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 73.3%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GLNG’s fourth-quarter earnings is pegged at 42 cents per share, indicating a year-over-year increase of 90.9%. The consensus mark for revenues stands at $69 million, suggesting a year-over-year decrease of 40.2%.



Arhaus ARHS is slated to report fourth-quarter 2022 results on Mar 9. The company has an Earnings ESP of +1.69% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. ARHS’ earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 112%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ARHS’ fourth-quarter earnings is pegged at 20 cents per share, suggesting an increase of 42.9% from the year-ago quarter’s earnings of 14 cents. Arhaus’ quarterly revenues are estimated to increase 48.7% year over year to $354.3 million.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

This Little-Known Semiconductor Stock Could Be Your Portfolio’s Hedge Against Inflation

Everyone uses semiconductors. But only a small number of people know what they are and what they do. If you use a smartphone, computer, microwave, digital camera or refrigerator (and that’s just the tip of the iceberg), you have a need for semiconductors. That’s why their importance can’t be overstated and their disruption in the supply chain has such a global effect. But every cloud has a silver lining. Shockwaves to the international supply chain from the global pandemic have unearthed a tremendous opportunity for investors. And today, Zacks' leading stock strategist is revealing the one semiconductor stock that stands to gain the most in a new FREE report. It's yours at no cost and with no obligation.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (HDSN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Golar LNG Limited (GLNG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Arhaus, Inc. (ARHS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.