What's in Store for Hudson Technologies (HDSN) in Q3 Earnings?

Hudson Technologies HDSN is scheduled to report third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 2, after the market close.

Q3 Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HDSN’s third-quarter revenues is pegged at $78 million, indicating growth of 29% from the year-ago quarter’s levels. The consensus mark for earnings per share is pegged at 29 cents, suggesting a decline of 14.7% from the prior-year quarter. Earnings estimates have been stable in the past 30 days.

Q2 Results

In the last reported quarter, Hudson Technologies’ earnings and revenues beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate and delivered solid improvement year over year. The company surpassed earnings estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 365%.

Factors to Note

The industry has been witnessing continued strength in the average selling prices of certain refrigerants. This is being fueled by heightened demand while supply remains limited for these refrigerants.

Hudson Technologies has been reporting improvement in volumes since the first quarter of 2022 due to changes in certain sales strategies, which positively impacted its end markets and overall demand for refrigerants. The company’s third-quarter 2022 top-line performance might have benefited from this uptrend in selling prices and elevated volumes.

The combination of higher selling prices without a material appreciation in the cost of certain refrigerants sold has been boosting HDSN’s margin performance in the past few quarters and is expected to have aided margins in the third quarter as well. However, considering the ongoing global supply-chain issues, the company might have been subject to incremental costs related to refrigerant purchases.

Price Performance



Hudson Technologies shares have soared 159.6% in a year against the industry’s decline of 25.7%.

Stocks Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates

Here are some Industrial Products stocks, which, according to our model, have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in their upcoming releases:



Sonoco Products Company SON currently has an Earnings ESP of +4.20% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter 2022 earnings has remained unchanged at $1.43 over the past 60 days. The estimate suggests growth of 57% from the year-ago reported figure. SON has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 4.1%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SON’s quarterly revenues is pegged at $1.92 billion. The estimate projects an increase of 57% from the prior-year quarter’s levels.



Mueller Water Products MWA currently has an Earnings ESP of +17.65% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter 2022 earnings is currently pegged at 14 cents per share, suggesting 16.7% growth from the year-ago quarter. The estimate has gone up 8% over the past 60 days.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pinned at $320.7 million, suggesting growth of 8.5% from the prior-year tally. MWA has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 5.17%, on average.



AGCO Corporation AGCO currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.96% and a Zacks Rank #3. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter 2022 earnings has gone up 0.3% in the past 60 days and is currently pegged at $3.12 per share. The projection indicates 29.5% growth from the year-ago reported figure.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AGCO’s quarterly revenues is pegged at $3.28 billion, which indicates an improvement of 20.4% from the year-ago reported figure. AGCO has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 37.5%, on average.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.



