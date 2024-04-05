What's in Store for Hooker Furnishings (HOFT) in Q4 Earnings?

Hooker Furnishings Corporation HOFT is slated to report its fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 (ended on Jan 28, 2024) earnings on Apr 11, before market open.



In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 150% and increased 54.8% year over year.



Net sales topped the consensus mark by 0.5% but decreased 22.9% from the prior-year’s level.

Trend in Estimate Revision

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HOFT’s fiscal fourth-quarter earnings has declined to 10 cents per share for 36 cents over the past 30 days. The estimated figure indicates a 23.1% decline from the year-ago earnings of 13 cents per share.

Hooker Furnishings Corp. Price and EPS Surprise

Hooker Furnishings Corp. price-eps-surprise | Hooker Furnishings Corp. Quote

The consensus mark for net sales is pegged at $99.7 million, suggesting a year-over-year decline of 24.1%.

Factors to Note

Hooker Furnishings’ net sales and earnings are likely to have declined in the fiscal fourth quarter. The company has been witnessing soft demand for home furnishings, as well as the negative impact of its exit from the Accentrics Home product line.



The company expects flat sales for higher-priced Hooker Legacy brands year over year. Also, the current downturn in the furniture retail business is likely to have suppressed sales growth at Home Meridian (HMI) through the fourth quarter.



Nonetheless, improvement in the Hooker Branded and HMI segments’ bottom line is likely to have contributed to some extent, thanks to a significant decrease in product costs driven by lower ocean freight rates. Also, reduced warehousing costs owing to lower demurrage and drayage expenses, as well as lower labor and compensation expenses due to reduced shipping activities, are added positives.



The company’s strategy to reposition the HMI segment from a volatile, high-risk model with unpredictable profitability to a lower risk, more sustainable business is commendable.

What Our Quantitative Model Predicts

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Hooker Furnishings this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here, as you will see below.



Earnings ESP: The company has an Earnings ESP of +26.32%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: HOFT currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

Stocks Poised to Beat on Earnings

Here are some stocks from the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector that investors may consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat.



Wynn Resorts Ltd. WYNN has an Earnings ESP of +4.23% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



WYNN is expected to register a 382.8% increase in earnings for the to-be-reported quarter. It reported better-than-expected earnings in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 108.9%.



MGM Resorts International MGM currently has an Earnings ESP of +28.40% and carries a Zacks Rank of 3.



MGM’s earnings for the to-be-reported quarter are expected to increase 29.6%. It reported better-than-expected earnings in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 271.5%.



Royal Caribbean Cruises, Ltd. RCL currently has an Earnings ESP of +4.76% and sports a Zacks Rank of 1.



RCL’s earnings for the to-be-reported quarter are expected to increase 665.2.%. It reported better-than-expected earnings in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 26.4%.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Top 5 ChatGPT Stocks Revealed

Zacks Senior Stock Strategist, Kevin Cook names 5 hand-picked stocks with sky-high growth potential in a brilliant sector of Artificial Intelligence. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

Today you can invest in the wave of the future, an automation that answers follow-up questions … admits mistakes … challenges incorrect premises … rejects inappropriate requests. As one of the selected companies puts it, “Automation frees people from the mundane so they can accomplish the miraculous.”

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Wynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

MGM Resorts International (MGM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Hooker Furnishings Corp. (HOFT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.