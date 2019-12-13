What's in Store for Herman Miller's (MLHR) Q2 Earnings?

Herman Miller, Inc. MLHR is slated to report second-quarter fiscal 2020 results on Dec 18, after the bell.

The company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all of the trailing four quarters with a positive surprise of 7.1%, on average.

The stock has gained 57.9% year to date, significantly outperforming the 35.6% growth of the industry it belongs to.

Expectations This Time Around

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues in the to-be-reported quarter stands at $694.8 million, indicating year-over-year growth of 6.5%.

The top line is likely to have benefited from strength in the company’s Retail segment. Growth in the HAY brand, Design Within Reach contract business, new studios and outlet stores is expected to have driven the segment. In first-quarter fiscal 2020, revenues rose 7.4% year over year to $671 million.

Herman Miller, Inc. Revenue (TTM)

Herman Miller, Inc. revenue-ttm | Herman Miller, Inc. Quote

The consensus estimate for earnings is pegged at 87 cents, indicating year-over-year growth of 16%. Improved production leverage, lower steel prices and benefits from ongoing profit enhancement initiatives are expected to have benefited the bottom line. In the first quarter of fiscal 2019, adjusted earnings rose 21.7% from the year-ago quarter to 84 cents.

What Our Model Says

Our proven Zacks model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Herman Miller this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Herman Miller has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks that investors may consider as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on second-quarter fiscal 2020 earnings:

Worthington Industries, Inc. WOR has a Zacks Rank of 3 and an Earnings ESP of +5.78%. The company will report results on Dec 17.

Cintas Corporation CTAS has a Zacks Rank of 3 and an Earnings ESP of +2.02%. The company will report results on Dec 17.

General Mills, Inc. GIS has an Earnings ESP of +1.58% and a Zacks Rank #3. The company will report results on Dec 18.

