What's in Store for Gol Linhas (GOL) This Earnings Season?

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. GOL is slated to release fourth-quarter 2020 results on Mar 18.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s fourth-quarter bottom line has widened from a loss of 29 cents to a loss of 41 cents per share in the past 60 days.

Factors to Note

Akin to the third quarter, Gol Linhas’ fourth-quarter performance is likely to have been dented by coronavirus-induced weak passenger revenues as air-travel demand continues to be tepid. Suppressed travel demand due to coronavirus concerns might have led to significant loss of passenger revenues. In fact, in order to mitigate the extreme demand depression, the carrier has been trimming its capacity.

The carrier expects both traffic and capacity to decline 42% year over year in the fourth quarter. With both traffic and capacity declining at the same rate, load factor (% of seats filled by passengers) is likely to have stayed constant in the quarter to be reported.

Against this backdrop, low fuel prices may have positively impacted Gol Linhas’ bottom line.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Gol Linhas this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of beating estimates. However, that is not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Earnings ESP: Gol Linhas has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. Both the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate are pegged at a loss of 41 cents.

Zacks Rank: The company carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Q3 Highlights

Gol Linhas incurred a loss (excluding 89 cents from non-recurring items) of 91 cents per share in the third quarter of 2020, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 80 cents. In the year-ago period, the company had reported earnings of 34 cents per share. Net operating revenues of $181.4 million also missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $188 million. Moreover, the top line declined significantly year over year with passenger revenues (accounting for 90.2% of total revenues) plummeting 74.9% on a year-over-year basis due to suppressed air-travel demand amid coronavirus concerns.

Snapshots of Sectorial Releases

Below we present the fourth-quarter reports of other stocks in the Zacks Transportation sector.

Triton International Limited’s TRTN fourth-quarter 2020 earnings of $1.70 per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.42. Moreover, the bottom line surged 58.9% year over year owing to strong leasing demand and higher sale prices for used containers. Total leasing revenues of $337.3 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $350.5 million. However, the metric inched up 1.8% year over year with 2.6% rise in revenues from operating leases. Triton sports a Zacks Rank #1.

Expeditors International of Washington’s EXPD fourth-quarter 2020 earnings of $1.16 per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.04 and surged 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. Also, the top line rose 55% year over year to $3,169.2 million and also surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2,397 million. The uptick in airfreight revenues boosted results. The company carries a Zacks Rank #3.

Norfolk Southern Corporation’s NSC fourth-quarter 2020 earnings of $2.64 per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.48. Moreover, the bottom line increased 3.5% on a year-over-year basis on lower costs. The company’s railway operating revenues in the quarter under review amounted to $2,573 million, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2,556.4 million. However, the top line declined 4.4% year over year due to 1% drop in total volumes and a 3% decline in revenue per unit. Norfolk Southern carries a Zacks Rank #3.

