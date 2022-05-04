What's in Store for Global Ship Lease (GSL) in Q1 Earnings?

Global Ship Lease GSL is scheduled to release first-quarter 2022 results on May 9.

GSL has an appreciative surprise record as its earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, the average being 44.62%.

Global Ship Lease, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Global Ship Lease, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Global Ship Lease, Inc. Quote

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter earnings has been stable at $1.91 over the past 60 days.

Against this backdrop, let’s discuss the factors that might have impacted Global Ship Lease’s performance in the March quarter.

Bullishness surrounding the containership market is a huge boon for Global Ship Lease and is likely to have boosted its top line in the soon-to-be-reported quarter. Increased fleet utilization with the gradual resumption of economic activities and an uptick in world trade are likely to get reflected in GSL’s impending results. High container rates are also likely to have boosted its top line.

On the flip side, high fuel costs due to the escalation in oil price are likely to have hurt the bottom-line performance in the to-be-reported quarter. Vessel operating expenses, which include costs of crew, lubricating oil etc. are also likely to have been steep in the March quarter.

What Does the Zacks Model Say?

Our proven model does not predict an earnings beat for Global Ship Lease this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here as elaborated below. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Earnings ESP: Global Ship Leasehas an Earnings ESP of 0.00% as the Most Accurate Estimate is in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.91. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: Global Ship Leasecurrently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Highlights of Q4 Earnings

Global Ship Lease's fourth-quarter 2021 earnings of $1.84 per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.26. Total revenues of $153.5 million also beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $125 million.

Stocks to Consider

Investors interested in the broader Transportation sector may consider Air Lease Corporation AL and Euronav NV ( EURN ) as these stocks possess the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this reporting cycle.

Air Lease has an Earnings ESP of +4.48% and a Zacks Rank #3. AL will release first-quarter 2022 earnings on May 5.

Air Lease’s first-quarter performance is expected to have benefited from steady fleet growth, increased cash collections and an improved aircraft sales activity. With airline operations steadily recovering, improved lease demand is likely to have boosted its top line.

Euronav has an Earnings ESP of +10.00% and a Zacks Rank #2. EURN will announce first-quarter 2022 results on May 12.

EURN is being well-served by the optimism surrounding increased tanker demand. However, high fuel costs are hurting EURN’s bottom line.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.