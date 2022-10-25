What's in Store for Gilead (GILD) This Earnings Season?

Biotech major Gilead Sciences Inc. GILD is set to report third-quarter 2022 results on Oct 27, after market close.

The company has a good track record, with earnings beating estimates in three of the last four quarters and missing in one, with the average beat being 5.90%. In the last reported quarter, the company beat expectations by 4.64%.

Factors to Note

Gilead did not provide any guidance for the third quarter.

HIV franchise sales increased 7% in the last reported quarter, driven by higher demand for flagship HIV therapy Biktarvy and favorable pricing dynamics, which more than offset the decline in sales due to the loss of exclusivity of Truvada and Atripla. Biktarvy’s sales increased 28% year over year in the second quarter due to higher demand, and the trend is likely to have continued in the third quarter. Descovy’s revenues increased 6% year over year, driven by higher demand and channel mix. The momentum is likely to have continued in the third quarter.

On the second-quarterearnings call management stated that Biktarvy remains the leading regimen for new starts and switches in the United States and new starts in Europe.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for sales of Biktarvy and Descovy is pegged at $2.6 billion and $453 million, respectively. Our estimates for the same are $2.6 billion and $427, respectively.

Hepatitis C virus product sales have been declining for quite some time now, and the second quarter saw an 18% decline due to a lower average realized price and fewer patient starts. The trend is likely to have continued in the third quarter.

Sales of Veklury (remdesivir), an antiviral treatment for COVID-19, plunged 46% in the second quarter and the third quarter is likely to have seen a significant sequential decline as the need for medications fell with a rise in general immunity to this virus. Gilead expects total Veklury sales of approximately $2.5 billion for 2022, of which $2 billion has already been recorded in the first half.

Cell Therapy product sales, which include Yescarta (axicabtagene ciloleucel) and Tecartus (brexucabtagene autoleucel), were up 68% in the previous quarter. Sales are likely to have experienced a sequential increase, driven by label expansions of Yescarta and Tecartus. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Cell Therapy product sales stands at $365 million and our estimate is $444 million.

Sales of Trodelvy (for breast cancer) surged 79% in the second quarter, reflecting continued uptake in the second-line setting for the treatment of metastatic triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC) in the United States and Europe, as well as metastatic urothelial cancer in the United States. The drug was added following the acquisition of Immunomedics by Gilead in 2020. Sales are likely to have registered a sequential increase on increased demand.

Hepatitis B virus and hepatitis delta virus product sales decreased 1% in the second quarter and the third quarter is likely to have seen a similar trend.

Operating expenses are likely to have increased due to higher investments in the oncology program.

Pipeline & Regulatory Updates

Apart from the regular top and bottom-line numbers, we expect investors to focus on key pipeline updates when the company reports.

Gilead’s HIV treatment Sunlenca (lenacapavir) has been approved by the European Commission for treating HIV infection, in combination with other antiretroviral(s), in adults with multi-drug resistant HIV infection for whom it is otherwise not possible to construct a suppressive anti-viral regimen.

The FDA also accepted the company’s new drug application resubmission for lenacapavir. The agency has assigned a target action date of Dec 27, 2022. Additional regulatory filings and decisions by regulatory authorities are anticipated later in 2022.

Share Price Performance

Gilead’s stock has lost 4.3% in the year so far compared with the industry's decline of 25.4%.



Earnings Whispers

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Gilead in this reporting cycle. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That is not the case here, as you will see below. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Earnings ESP: Gilead has an Earnings ESP of -2.74%. This is because the Most Accurate Estimate stands at $1.42 while the Zacks Consensus Estimate stands at $1.46;

Zacks Rank: Gilead currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

