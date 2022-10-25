What's in Store for GasLog Partners (GLOP) in Q3 Earnings?

GasLog Partners LP GLOP is scheduled to report third-quarter 2022 results on Oct 27, before market open.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GLOP’s third-quarter 2022 earnings has been revised upward by 12.5% in the past 90 days to 27 cents per share. The company also has an impressive earnings surprise history, having outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the preceding four quarters, the average beat being 7.89%.

Let's see how things have shaped up for GasLog this earnings season.

Q3 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GasLog’s third-quarter 2022 revenues is pegged at $75.19 million, indicating a year-over-year decline of 6.6%. The expected downside is likely to have been partially offset by growth in revenues from GLOP’s vessels operating in the spot market and an improvement of the LNG shipping spot and term market.

On the flip side, an increase in voyage expenses and commissions and a rise in general and administrative expenses might have been overhangs on GasLog’s bottom line. However, a decrease in vessel operating costs backed by the decline in technical maintenance expenses and a decrease in vessel management fees might have aided the company.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for GasLog this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that's not the case here.

GasLog has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3.

GasLog has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks from the broader Zacks Transportation sector that investors may consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on third-quarter 2022 earnings:

Copa Holdings CPA has an Earnings ESP of +0.26% and a Zacks Rank #2. CPA will release results on Nov 16. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

CPA has an expected earnings growth rate of more than 100% for the current year. CPA delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 174.22%, on average.

ArcBest Corporation ARCB has an Earnings ESP of +3.12% and a Zacks Rank #3. ARCB will release results on Nov 1.

ArcBest has an expected earnings growth rate of 66.43% for the current year. ARCB delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 22.29%, on average.

ARCB has a long-term earnings growth rate of 17.63%.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.



