What's in Store for FuelCell Energy's (FCEL) Q1 Earnings?

FuelCell Energy Inc. FCEL is scheduled to release first-quarter fiscal 2021 results on Mar 16. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered a negative earnings surprise of 14.3%.



Let’s see how things have shaped up for this alternate energy company prior to the earnings announcement.

Factors to Note

It lowered debts via proceeds from an equity offering, which in turn is likely to have helped the company reduce capital servicing costs in the fiscal first quarter.



FuelCell Energy continues to progress with the Powerhouse business strategy, which is likely to have a positive impact on fiscal first-quarter results.

Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the top and bottom lines is pegged at $20.25 million and a loss of 4 cents per share, respectively. The top-line estimate indicates year-over-year growth of 24.51%, while the bottom-line projection suggests a year-over-year decline of 33.33%.

Earnings Whispers

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for FuelCell this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. However, it does not have the required combination, as elaborated below. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

FuelCell Energy, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

FuelCell Energy, Inc. price-eps-surprise | FuelCell Energy, Inc. Quote

Earnings ESP: The company’s Earnings ESP is 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: FuelCell currently has a Zacks Rank #3.

Stocks With Favorable Combination

Here are a few stocks from the same industry that have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in the upcoming releases:



NextEra Energy Partners NEP, Gevo Inc. GEVO and TC Energy Corporation TRP — each carrying a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present — have an Earnings ESP of +17.81%, +25.00% and +5.01%, respectively.

