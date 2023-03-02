Markets
What's In Store for First Full Week of March

March 02, 2023 — 01:00 pm EST

The first full week of March will bring a handful of economic indicators. Earnings season is winding down, but there are still plenty of reports set to come in, with BJ's Wholesale (BJ), CrowdStrike (CRWD), Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS), DocuSign (DOCU), JD.com (JD), Squarespace (SQSP), Ulta Beauty (ULTA), and United Natural Foods (UNFI) expected to enter the confessional.

Below is a list of key market events scheduled for the upcoming week. All economic dates listed below are tentative and subject to change.

Monday, Mar. 6 will bring factory orders. 

Consumer credit data is due out on Tuesday, Mar. 7.

The ADP employment report and U.S. trade balance are on tap Wednesday, Mar. 8, along with job openings data and the Federal Reserve's "Beige Book."

The usual round of initial and continuing jobless claims is set for Thursday, Mar. 9.

Friday, Mar. 10 brings nonfarm payrolls, the unemployment rate, and Federal budget balance.

