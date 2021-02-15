What's in Store for Eversource Energy's (ES) Q4 Earnings?

Eversource Energy ES is slated to release fourth-quarter 2020 financial results on Feb 17. The utility delivered a negative earnings surprise of 0.98% in the last reported quarter.



Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to get reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.

Factors to Consider

Eversource Energy’s fourth-quarter earnings are likely to have benefited from the inclusion of Eversource Gas Company of Massachusetts in the natural gas segment. The quarterly earnings must have got a boost from contribution from its offshore wind assets.



Electric and natural gas rate increases implemented in the first nine months of 2020 are also anticipated to have boosted its fourth-quarter earnings.

Expectation

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter revenues and earnings per share is pegged at $2.23 billion and 86 cents, indicating 8.6% and 13.2% growth, respectively, from the year-ago reported figures.

What Our Quantitative Model Predicts

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Eversource this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That is not the case here as you will see below.

Eversource Energy Price and EPS Surprise

Eversource Energy price-eps-surprise | Eversource Energy Quote

Earnings ESP: Its Earnings ESP is -1.75%.



You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Eversource currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

Stocks to Consider

Investors can consider the following players from the same industry that have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in the to-be-reported quarter.



The Southern Company SO is likely to release fourth-quarter 2020 results on Feb 18. It has an Earnings ESP of +2.03% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Exelon Corporation EXC is slated to release fourth-quarter 2020 results on Feb 24. It has an Earnings ESP of +2.34% and a Zacks Rank #3.



CenterPoint Energy Inc. CNP is slated to release fourth-quarter 2020 results on Feb 25. It has an Earnings ESP of +11.11% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Looking for Stocks with Skyrocketing Upside?

Zacks has just released a Special Report on the booming investment opportunities of legal marijuana.



Ignited by referendums and legislation, this industry is expected to blast from an already robust $17.7 billion in 2019 to a staggering $73.6 billion by 2027. Early investors stand to make a killing, but you have to be ready to act and know just where to look.



See the pot stocks we're targeting >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Southern Company The (SO): Free Stock Analysis Report



CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (CNP): Free Stock Analysis Report



Exelon Corporation (EXC): Free Stock Analysis Report



Eversource Energy (ES): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.