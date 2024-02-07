What's in Store for EQT Corporation (EQT) in Q4 Earnings?

EQT Corporation EQT is set to report fourth-quarter 2023 earnings on Feb 13, after the closing bell.

In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings of 30 cents per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 12 cents due to higher sales volumes. Declining realizations of commodity prices and higher operating costs partially offset the positives. EQT’s earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in one of the trailing four quarters and beat the same thrice, delivering an average surprise of 103.4%. This is depicted in the graph below.

EQT Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

EQT Corporation price-eps-surprise | EQT Corporation Quote

Estimate Trend

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings per share of 48 cents has witnessed four downward revisions and nine upward movements over the past 30 days. The estimated figure suggests an improvement of 14.3% from the year-ago quarter’s reported number.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter revenues of $1.5 billion indicates a 15.5% rise from the year-ago reported figure.

Factors to Consider

Per data provided by the U.S. Energy Information Administration, the average spot Henry Hub natural gas prices per million Btu in October, November and December were $2.98, $2.71 and $2.52, respectively, down from $5.66, $5.45 and $5.53 in the prior-year quarters.

On the production front, we expect the company, having a strong footprint in the prolific Marcellus shale play, to produce 20.3% year-over-year higher natural gas equivalent volumes.

Thus, although lower commodity prices are likely to have hurt EQT’s bottom line, higher production may have nullified the negative partially.

Earnings Whispers

Our proven model does not indicate an earnings beat for EQT this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. That is not the case here, as you will see below.

Earnings ESP: EQT’s Earnings ESP is +0.72%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Stocks to Consider

Here are three firms that you may want to consider, as these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this reporting cycle.

Western Midstream Partners LP WES currently has an Earnings ESP of +4.01% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The partnership is scheduled to release fourth-quarter earnings on Feb 21. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for WES’s earnings is pegged at 78 cents per share, suggesting a decline from the year-ago figure.

Cheniere Energy, Inc. LNG currently has an Earnings ESP of +5.55% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Cheniere Energy is scheduled to release fourth-quarter earnings on Feb 22. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LNG’s earnings is pegged at $2.70 per share.

Enbridge Inc ENB has an Earnings ESP of +0.14% and is a Zacks #3 Ranked player at present.

ENB is scheduled to release fourth-quarter results on Feb 9. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Enbridge’s earnings is pegged at 50 cents per share, suggesting a year-over-year improvement.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s credited with a “watershed medical breakthrough” and is developing a bustling pipeline of other projects that could make a world of difference for patients suffering from diseases involving the liver, lungs, and blood. This is a timely investment that you can catch while it emerges from its bear market lows.

It could rival or surpass other recent Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

EQT Corporation (EQT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Enbridge Inc (ENB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Western Midstream Partners, LP (WES) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.