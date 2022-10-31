What's in Store for EPR Properties (EPR) in Q3 Earnings?

EPR Properties EPR is expected to report third-quarter 2022 results after market close on Nov 2. The company’s quarterly results are likely to display year-over-year growth in revenues and funds from operations (FFO) per share.



In the last reported quarter, this diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry, delivered a surprise of 4.24% in terms of adjusted FFO per share.



EPR Properties has a decent surprise history. Over the last four quarters, EPR’s adjusted FFO per share surpassed the consensus mark on each occasion, with the average beat being 8.25%. The graph below depicts the surprise history of the company:

Let’s see how things have shaped up before the earnings release.

Factors at Play

EPR Properties is poised to benefit from the high demand for its diverse portfolio of experiential properties. The drive-to locations have attracted attention with the waning of pandemic fears.



Moreover, there has been solid pent-up demand for out-of-home leisure and recreation experiences. Also, consumers are supported by higher net worth, built-up savings and strong employment markets. These are likely to have fueled the demand for the experiential properties of EPR.



Moreover, EPR Properties is expected to have witnessed steady deferral collections in the quarter. The company is expected to have witnessed a strong balance sheet position and ample liquidity. Also, EPR’s investment spending is expected to have accelerated in the quarter.



Further, investments in the Education segment are likely to have boosted its performance. EPR Properties’ portfolio of private schools and early childhood education centers offers additional geographic and operator diversity. The company is expected to experience growth in enrollment as there is healthy demand for quality education and associated facilities amid modest supply.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter rental revenues is pegged at $144.8 million, up from $142.9 million in the prior quarter and $123.04 million in the year-ago period. The consensus mark for third-quarter total revenues of $142.6 million suggests a 15.9% increase year over year.



EPR Properties’ activities during the September-end quarter were adequate to gain analysts’ confidence. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the quarterly FFO per share has been revised a cent upward to $1.21 per share over the past two months. The figure also suggests a 31.52% increase year over year.

Here Is What Our Quantitative Model Predicts:

Our proven model does not conclusively predict a surprise in terms of FFO per share for EPR Properties this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an FFO beat. However, that’s not the case here.



EPR Properties currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 and has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represent funds from operations (FFO) — a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.



