What's in Store for Ensign Group's (ENSG) Earnings in Q1?

The Ensign Group, Inc. ENSG is slated to report first-quarter 2020 results on May 11.



In the last reported quarter, the company delivered adjusted operating earnings of 60 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 9.1%. Also, the metric improved 11.1% year over year on higher revenues.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s earnings per share is pegged at 62 cents, reflecting an upside of 12.7% from the year-ago reported figure. The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $579 million, suggesting an increase of 5.5% from the year-ago reported figure.



Let’s see how things shaped up for this announcement.



The company is likely to have gained from its revenues in the to-be-reported quarter. It is likely to have witnessed growth in skilled mix days and revenues across same stores in the quarter under review.



Ensign Group’s top line is likely to have gained traction from its Medicaid and Medicare lines of businesses. However, the same might have been partly offset by the cancellation of elective surgeries per the government order.



The company’s home health and hospice business is likely to have benefited amid the current environment of uncertainty in the first quarter.



However, expenses in the quarter are expected to have persistently escalated due to higher cost of services, rent, general and administrative expenses plus depreciation and amortization. The company might have also incurred additional expenses on account of the COVID-19 pandemic.



Also, shares bought back during the to-be-reported quarter are likely to have aided the company’s bottom line.



Earnings Surprise History



The company flaunts an attractive earnings surprise record. Its bottom line surpassed estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in one, the positive surprise being 2.3%, on average.



What Our Quantitative Model Predicts



Our proven model does not predict an earnings beat for Ensign Group this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that is not the case here.



Earnings ESP: Ensign Group has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. This is because both the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate are pegged at 62 cents per share. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

The Ensign Group Inc Price and EPS Surprise

The Ensign Group Inc price-eps-surprise | The Ensign Group Inc Quote

Zacks Rank: Ensign Group carries a Zacks Rank #2.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.