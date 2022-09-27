What's in Store for Enerpac Tool (EPAC) in Q4 Earnings?

Enerpac Tool Group EPAC is scheduled to report fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 (ended Aug 31, 2022) results on Sep 28, after market close.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s fiscal fourth-quarter earnings has been revised downward by a penny in the past 90 days. The company has a dull earnings surprise history, having outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in only one of the preceding four quarters while missing in the other three.



Let’s see how things are shaping up for Enerpac Tool’s fiscal fourth quarter.

Factors to Note

Recovery in the oil & gas end market due to increasing oil prices is expected to have aided Enerpac Tool’s fiscal fourth-quarter performance. Cost-reduction initiatives and pricing actions are likely to have supported the company’s margin performance.



However, supply chain and logistics challenges as well as raw material and manufacturing cost inflation might have impacted EPAC’s bottom line in the to-be-reported quarter. Given the company’s substantial international exposure, foreign currency headwinds are likely to have weighed on the top line.

What Does the Zacks Model Say?

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Enerpac Tool this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of beating estimates, which is not the case here, as elaborated below. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Earnings ESP: Enerpac Tool has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% as both the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at 26 cents. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Enerpac Tool currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

Highlights of Q3 Earnings

Enerpac Tool’s third-quarter fiscal 2022 (ended May 31, 2022) adjusted earnings of 16 cents per share missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 29 cents. The bottom line decreased 42.6% from the year-ago quarter on higher costs and expenses. While total revenues of $151.9 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $155 million, it increased 6.1% year over year due to healthy segmental performances.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some companies that you may want to consider, as according to our model, these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this reporting cycle.



Lindsay Corporation LNN has an Earnings ESP of +5.99% and a Zacks Rank #2. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LNN’s fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 (ended Aug 31, 2022) earnings has been revised upward by 23.7% in the past 60 days.



Lindsay pulled off a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 25.6%, on average.



Acuity Brands AYI has an Earnings ESP of +5.08% and a Zacks Rank #3. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 (ended Aug 31, 2022) earnings has been revised downward by 1.5% in the past 60 days.



However, Acuity Brands delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 15.7%, on average.



