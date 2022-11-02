What's in Store for Energy Fuels (UUUU) This Earnings Season?

Energy Fuels Inc. UUUU is anticipated to report a loss in third-quarter 2022 next week.

Q3 Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter revenues is currently pegged at $1 million, indicating growth of 39% from the prior-year quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings stands at a loss of 3 cents per share, compared with a loss of 5 cents per share in the year-ago quarter. The estimates have remained stable over the past 30 days.

Q2 Results

In the last reported quarter, Energy Fuels reported revenues of $6 million. The company reported a second-quarter 2022 loss per share of 11 cents, wider than the loss of 8 cents in the second quarter of 2021. The company has a trailing four-quarter negative earnings surprise of 16.7%, on average.

Factors to Note

During the first half of 2022, Energy Fuels sold approximately 575,000 pounds of its existing inventory of vanadium, for an average weighted net price of $13.44 per pound. However, subsequent to the quarter’s end, vanadium markets had dropped. The company had thus decided not to sell its inventory, which stood at approximately 1.05 million pounds and resume sales when markets improve again. Considering that vanadium prices were down year over year in the quarter, the company might have held on to its inventory.



Also during the first half of 2022, UUUU entered into three uranium sale and purchase agreements with major U.S. utilities, constituting its first new long-term supply contracts since 2018. Having observed a marked uptick in interest from nuclear utilities seeking long-term uranium supply, the company remains actively engaged in pursuing additional selective long-term uranium sales contracts. Considering the recent price increase for uranium, Energy Fuels might have sold a portion of its inventory on the spot market, to the U.S. Uranium Reserve, or pursuant to term contracts. This is likely to be reflected in the company’s third-quarter results.



Meanwhile, the company has been pursuing new sources of revenues, including its emerging REE business, and new sources of alternate feed materials and alternative fee processing opportunities at the White Mesa Mill that can be processed without reliance on current uranium sales prices. This will likely reflect in the third quarter results.

Energy Fuels has also been seeking new sources of natural monazite sands for its emerging rare earth business, and continues to support the U.S. government activities to assist the U.S. uranium mining industry, including the new U.S. Uranium Reserve Program and other efforts to restore domestic nuclear fuel capabilities.



Higher selling, general and administrative expenses driven by corporate efforts to develop its REE programs might have dented margins in the third quarter. Nevertheless, the company’s ongoing efforts to lower costs are likely to be reflected in the third-quarter bottom line.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Energy Fuels this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that is not the case here.



You can uncover the best stocks before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Earnings ESP: The Earnings ESP for Energy Fuels is 0.00%.



Zacks Rank: The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Price Performance



Energy Fuel’s shares have declined 28.3% in the past year compared with the industry’s fall of 20.1%.

