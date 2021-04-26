What's in Store for Emergent (EBS) This Earnings Season?

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. EBS is scheduled to report first-quarter 2021 results on Apr 29, after market close.

The company’s surprise history has been bright so far with its earnings beating estimates in all the trailing four quarters. The average surprise is 116.34%. In the last reported quarter, Emergent delivered an earnings surprise of 34.93%.

Shares of Emergent have declined 30.9% so far this year compared with the industry’s decrease of 1.5%.

Let’s see how things are shaping up for the quarter to be reported.

Factors at Play

Emergent’s revenues in the last reported quarter increased owing to higher product sales, and contract development and manufacturing services revenues, a trend that most likely continued in the to-be-reported quarter as well.

Total product sales surged in the last reported quarter on improved sales of anthrax vaccines and ACAM2000, a trend that most likely continued in the first quarter as well. Sales of Narcan (naloxone HCl) nasal spray improved during the second half of 2020, following the extension of its shelf life from 24 months to 36 months. Sales of the drug are likely to have continued the trend in the soon-to-be reported quarter.

Moreover, sales of anthrax vaccines are also likely to have brought additional revenues during the first quarter.

Notably, to address the COVID-19 pandemic, Emergent inked several contract development and manufacturing (CDMO) deals to provide manufacturing services to various companies for helping them produce their respective experimental vaccine candidates against COVID-19.

The company started production of COVID-19 vaccine candidates of AstraZeneca AZN and Johnson & Johnson JNJ during the first quarter, which are likely to have driven the company’s CDMO revenues in the first quarter.

However, the company’s Bayview facility came under FDA inspection earlier this month reportedly following production of faulty doses of J&J’s COVID-19 vaccine in March. The FDA instructed to halt production at the facility. The company also stopped production of AstraZeneca’s vaccine following the mishap and J&J was given the control of the facility. Investors will be keen to get an update on the timeline to re-start production at the facility on the upcoming earnings call. They will be keen to find out about the impact of production stoppage at the Bayview facility on 2021 guidance.

Earnings Whispers

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Emergent this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of a positive surprise. But that is not the case here as discussed below.

Earnings ESP: Emergent has an Earnings ESP of +1.55% as the Most Accurate Estimate currently stands at 98 cents per share while the Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at 97 cents per share. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: Emergent currently carries a Zacks Rank of 4 (Sell).

Emergent Biosolutions Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Emergent Biosolutions Inc. price-eps-surprise | Emergent Biosolutions Inc. Quote

Stock to Consider

Here is a biotech stock worth considering from the same space as our model shows that it has the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this reporting cycle.

Gilead Sciences, Inc. GILD has an Earnings ESP of +6.00% and a Zacks Rank #3, currently. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Zacks' Top Picks to Cash in on Artificial Intelligence

In 2021, this world-changing technology is projected to generate $327.5 billion in revenue. Now Shark Tank star and billionaire investor Mark Cuban says AI will create "the world's first trillionaires." Zacks' urgent special report reveals 3 AI picks investors need to know about today.

See 3 Artificial Intelligence Stocks With Extreme Upside Potential>>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Johnson & Johnson (JNJ): Free Stock Analysis Report



AstraZeneca PLC (AZN): Free Stock Analysis Report



Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD): Free Stock Analysis Report



Emergent Biosolutions Inc. (EBS): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.