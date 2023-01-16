What's in Store for Edwards Lifesciences (EW) in Q4 Earnings?

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation EW is expected to report fourth-quarter 2022 results on Jan 25, 2023.

In the last reported quarter, the company’s adjusted earnings per share of 61 cents missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.6%. The company’s earnings beat estimates in one of the trailing four quarters, met the same in one and missed two. EW has a trailing four-quarter negative surprise of 1.36%, on average.

Let's see how things have shaped up prior to this announcement.

Factors at Play

Critical Care

Edwards Lifesciences is likely to have gained from the continued demand for its state-of-the-art HemoSphere monitoring platform. The increase in hospital visits with the improving market scenario is likely to have benefited HemoSphere sales, thus adding to the top line. In the prior quarter, the company’s portfolio of Smart Recovery sensors, including FloTrac and ClearSight sensors with our unique hypotension prediction index algorithm, witnessed increased adoption by supporting more patients in the intensive care unit. We believe this trend to have continued in the fourth quarter, benefiting the segment’s results.

Our model shows a 3.2% year-over-year decline in Critical Care revenues in the fourth quarter.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the segment’s fourth-quarter revenues is pegged at $212 million, in line with the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

Surgical Structural Heart

Edwards Lifesciences is likely to have gained from the increased penetration of the company’s premium RESILIA products. Edwards Lifesciences has seen strong adoption of the MITRIS RESILIA valve in the United States since its initial launch in April and represents most of the mitral valve sales in this region. Based on the market adoption of the company’s newest premium technologies and surgical market growth, fourth-quarter revenues in the segment are expected to have been strong for Edwards Lifesciences.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation price-eps-surprise | Edwards Lifesciences Corporation Quote

Our model shows a 17.5% year-over-year rise in Surgical Structural Heart revenues in the fourth quarter.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the segment’s fourth-quarter revenues is pegged at $231 million, suggesting a rise of 4.5% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

Other Factors at Play

Within the Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) arm, the company is likely to have witnessed continued growth in TAVR procedures across the United States and worldwide. During the last reported quarter, the company received approval to sell the SAPIEN 3 Ultra RESILIA valve in the United States. Additionally, enrollment accelerated in the 2 TAVR pivotal trials to progress in evaluating patients with moderate AS and alliance for next-generation TAVR technology — SAPIEN X4. These developments are likely to have boosted company’s fourth-quarter sales within the business.

The company’s Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies segment’s PASCAL platform is likely to have maintained strong growth momentum in the fourth quarter. This rally is expected to have been driven by the strong adoption of the PASCAL system in Europe as the company initiated a limited introduction of PASCAL PRECISION and continues its expansion into more centers in Europe.

However, foreign exchange headwinds and a spike in COVID in Germany — the company’s largest region in Europe — are likely to have impeded the segment’s growth in the quarter to be reported.

Q4 Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s fourth-quarter 2022 revenues is pegged at $1.33 billion, suggesting a rise of 0.09% from the year-ago reported figure.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its third-quarter 2022 net earnings of 62 cents indicates 19.6% growth from the year-ago reported figure.

What Our Model Suggests

Per our proven model, a stock with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) and a positive Earnings ESP has a higher chance of beating estimates. This is exactly the case here, as you can see below:

Earnings ESP: The company has an Earnings ESP of -4.53%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

