What's in Store for Edwards Lifesciences (EW) in Q3 Earnings?

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation EW is scheduled to report third-quarter 2023 results on Oct 25 after the market close.

In the last reported quarter, the company’s adjusted earnings per share of 66 cents exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.54%. The company’s earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in the other. EW has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 1.62% on average.

Let's see how things have shaped up before this announcement.

Factors at Play

Similar to the last reported quarter, Edwards Lifesciences is likely to have gained from its patient-focused innovation strategy. The strong therapy adoption of transcatheter heart valves is expected to have driven the majority of growth in the third quarter, aided by consistent performance of the Critical Care arm and Transcatheter Heart Valves.

In Critical Care, continued demand for its state-of-the-art HemoSphere monitoring platform and Smart Recovery will likely be reflected in the Q3 results. An increase in hospital visits with an improvement in the market scenario is likely to have benefited HemoSphere sales, thus adding to the top line. The company is also expected to register strong growth with its Smart Recovery portfolio and healthy adoption of its Acumen IQ sensor.

Our model predicts the segment’s third-quarter revenues to be $224.5 million, suggesting an 8.3% rise from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

Within the Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) arm, Edwards Lifesciences is likely to have witnessed continued growth in TAVR procedures across the United States and worldwide. The continued strong demand for the company’s SAPIEN platform is expected to have acted as the primary growth factor. More specifically, in the United States, the company’s third-quarter TAVR sales are expected to have been boosted by improved hospital staffing levels and the continued successful launch of SAPIEN 3 Ultra RESILIA.

Meanwhile, the company is progressing with its ALLIANCE pivotal trial designed to study the next-generation TAVR technology — SAPIEN X4. These developments are likely to have boosted the company’s third-quarter sales within the business.

Outside the United States, sales growth is projected to be driven by broad-based adoption of the company’s SAPIEN platform.

However, like the last reported quarter, lower-than-expected market growth and competitive trialing in Japan might have dented the performance in the third quarter.

The company’s Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies (TMTT) segment’s PASCAL platform is likely to have maintained strong growth momentum in the third quarter, backed by strong momentum on a portfolio of differentiated therapies, positive pivotal trial results to support approvals and adoption, and favorable real-world clinical outcomes. Moreover, the company’s performance in the segment is expected to have been driven by the strong adoption of the differentiated PASCAL Precision platform across the United States and Europe.

Our model estimates the Transcatheter Heart Valves business to report $1.01 billion, implying a 12.8% improvement from the year-ago period.

Within Surgical Structural Heart, the company is expected to report strong Q3 growth, banking on the penetration of its premium products across all regions. Hospital staffing levels are expected to have improved through the Q3 months, leading to some procedure development.

Edwards Lifesciences is likely to have gained from the increased penetration of the company’s premium RESILIA products. Edwards Lifesciences has seen strong adoption of the MITRIS RESILIA valve in the United States since its initial launch in April. It represents most of the mitral valve sales in this region.

In light of the new MOMENTIS clinical study, which is set to demonstrate the durability of the RESILIA valve in the mitral position, the market adoption of its latest premium technologies and surgical market growth, the segment’s third-quarter revenues are expected to have been strong.

Our model estimates the segment’s third-quarter revenues to be $247.9 million, suggesting a 12.8% rise from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

We note that staffing shortages, which reduced hospital capacity, and choppy market conditions due to persistent foreign exchange impact are concerns. These are likely to have impeded the company’s growth in the quarter to be reported.

Q3 Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s third-quarter 2023 revenues is pegged at $1.48 billion, suggesting a rise of 12.4% from the year-ago reported figure.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter 2023 net earnings of 59 cents indicates a 3.3% decline from the year-ago reported figure.

What Our Quantitative Model Predicts

Per our proven model, stocks with the combination of a positive Earnings ESPand a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) have a good chance of beating estimates. This is exactly the case here, as you can see:

Earnings ESP: Edwards Lifesciences has an Earnings ESP of +3.06%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (LGND) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (SPRO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (INSP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

