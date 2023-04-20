What's in Store for Edwards Lifesciences (EW) in Q1 Earnings?

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation EW is expected to report first-quarter 2023 results on Apr 25, 2023.

In the last reported quarter, the company’s adjusted earnings per share of 64 cents missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.9%. The company’s earnings beat estimates in two of the trailing four quarters, met the same in one and missed in the other. EW has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 1.69%, on average.

Let's see how things have shaped up prior to this announcement.

Factors at Play

Critical Care

Similar to the last reported quarter, Edwards Lifesciences is likely to have gained from the continued demand for its state-of-the-art HemoSphere monitoring platform and Smart Recovery. The increase in hospital visits with the improving market scenario is likely to have benefited HemoSphere sales, thus adding to the top line. In the prior quarter, the company’s portfolio of Smart Recovery sensors, including FloTrac and ClearSight sensors with its unique hypotension prediction index algorithm, witnessed increased adoption by supporting more patients in the intensive care unit. The company also witnessed strong demand for the company’s pressure monitoring devices used in the ICU due to elevated hospitalizations in the United States. We believe this trend to have continued in the first quarter, benefiting the segment’s results.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the segment’s first-quarter revenues is pegged at $218 million, suggesting a 2.8% rise from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

Surgical Structural Heart

Edwards Lifesciences is likely to have gained from the increased penetration of the company’s premium RESILIA products. Edwards Lifesciences has seen strong adoption of the MITRIS RESILIA valve in the United States since its initial launch in April and represents most of the mitral valve sales in this region. Considering the new momentis clinical study to demonstrate the durability of the RESILIA valve in the mitral position, the market adoption of its newest premium technologies and surgical market growth, the segment’s first-quarter revenues are expected to have been strong in the quarter to be reported.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the segment’s first-quarter revenues is pegged at $227 million, suggesting a rise of 2.7% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

Other Factors at Play

Within the Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) arm, the company is likely to have witnessed continued growth in TAVR procedures across the United States and worldwide. The receipt of approval and launch of the SAPIEN 3 Ultra RESILIA valve in the United States is likely to have boosted revenues in the to-be-reported quarter. Enrolment accelerated in the 2 TAVR pivotal trials to progress in evaluating patients with moderate AS and alliance for next-generation TAVR technology — SAPIEN X4. These developments are likely to have boosted company’s first-quarter sales within the business.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation price-eps-surprise | Edwards Lifesciences Corporation Quote

The company’s Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies segment’s PASCAL platform is likely to have maintained strong growth momentum in the first quarter backed by strong momentum on a portfolio of differentiated therapies, positive pivotal trial results to support approvals and adoption, and favorable real-world clinical outcomes. Moreover, the company’s performance in the segment is expected to have been driven by the strong adoption of the PASCAL system in Europe as the company initiated a limited introduction of PASCAL PRECISION and continues its expansion into more centers in Europe.

However, the bump in the COVID cases and staffing shortages, which reduced hospital capacity, particularly in larger countries such as Germany are likely to have impeded the company’s growth in the quarter to be reported.

Q1 Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s first-quarter 2023 revenues is pegged at $1.39 billion, suggesting a rise of 3.9% from the year-ago reported figure.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its first-quarter 2023 net earnings of 61 cents indicates 1.7% growth from the year-ago reported figure.

What Our Quantitative Model Predicts

Per our proven model, stocks with the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) have a good chance of beating estimates. This is not the case as you can see:

Earnings ESP: Edwards LiveScience’s has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

Stocks Worth a Look

Here are some medical stocks worth considering as these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this quarter.

Bio-Rad Laboratories BIO has an Earnings ESP of +0.16% and a Zacks Rank of #1. The company is slated to release first-quarter 2023 results on May 4. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Bio-Rad has a 2023 expected earnings growth rate of 10.3%. BIO’s earnings yield of 3.38% compares favorably with the industry’s (2.78%).

Henry Schein, Inc. HSIC has an Earnings ESP of +0.99% and a Zacks Rank of #1. Henry Schein is expected to release first-quarter fiscal 2023 results on May 2.

HSIC’s earnings surpassed estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and matched the same in the other, the average beat being 2.9%. HSIC’s 2024 growth rate is estimated at 7.7%.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited TEVA currently has an Earnings ESP of +14.97% and a Zacks Rank of #2. TEVA is expected to release first-quarter 2023 results on May 2.

TEVA’s 2024 growth rate is estimated at 4.4%. TEVA’s earnings yield of 25.50% compares favorably with the industry’s (34.35%).

Zacks Investment Research

