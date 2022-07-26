What's in Store for Edison International (EIX) in Q2 Earnings?

Edison International EIX is scheduled to report second-quarter 2022 results on Jul 28 after the closing bell.

In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 44.59%. Edison International has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 11.51%, on average.

Factors to Note

The company’s service territories mostly witnessed warmer-than-normal temperatures along with extreme dry weather conditions in the second quarter of 2022, which is likely to have boosted the demand for electricity for cooling purposes. This, in turn, might have contributed to EIX’s top line in the soon-to-be-reported quarter.

Additionally, the favorable impact of the 2021 general rate case final decision on the company’s revenues is likely to have been reflected in the second quarter of 2022.

However, extreme dry conditions in some of its service territories resulted in drought-like conditions, causing wildfire events. This might have disrupted the smooth flow of electricity to its customers, thereby dampening the revenues of the company in the second quarter.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter revenues is pegged at $3.43 billion, suggesting growth of 3.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The wildfire event, as mentioned above, might have caused infrastructural damage, thus increasing the company’s restore and repair expenses. This might have dented the earnings of the company in the second quarter of 2022.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter earningsis pegged at 84 cents per share, indicating a decline of 10.6% from the prior-year reported figure.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Edison International this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESPand a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat, which is not the case here.

Earnings ESP: The company’s Earnings ESP is -5.36%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

