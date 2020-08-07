What's in Store for DouYu International (DOYU) Q2 Earnings?

DouYu International Holdings Limited DOYU is scheduled to report second-quarter 2020 results on Aug 10. In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 44.4%. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 127.9%, on average.

Q2 Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter earnings is pegged at 13 cents, higher than 3 cents reported in the prior-year quarter. Over the past 30 days, the company’s earnings estimates have been revise upward by a penny. For quarterly revenues, the consensus mark stands at $341.8 million, suggesting growth of 25.3% from the year-ago quarter reported figure.

Factors to Note

The company’s second-quarter performance is likely to have benefited from enhancement of eSport live streaming capability and expansion of content offering beyond live streaming. Moreover, increase in mobile monthly active users (MAU) might get reflected in the to-be-reported quarter’s results.



Moreover, the company is likely to witness robust advertising and other revenues growth. Average paying user count, which increased 26.2% in the first quarter, is likely to have sustained its momentum in the second quarter. Earlier, the company had announced that it expects revenue growth in the range of 26.0% and 28.7% year over year.

What Does the Zacks Model Say

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for DouYu this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



DouYu International has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3.

