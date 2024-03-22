What's in Store for DouYu International (DOYU) in Q4 Earnings?

DouYu International Holdings Limited DOYU is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2023 results on Mar 26, before the opening bell.

In the last reported quarter, earnings and revenues topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 200% and 4.2%, respectively. Earnings skyrocketed 200% year over year, but revenues fell 23.8% from the prior-year quarter’s figure.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter 2023 earnings per share is pegged at a loss of 2 cents against break-even earnings reported in the prior year period.

Let’s analyze the factors that are likely to make an impact this earnings season.

Factors at Play

DouYu International’s fourth-quarter performance is likely to have benefitted from a focus on innovation, regulatory compliance and cultivating a game-centric content ecosystem. This and the focus on monetization efforts are likely to have aided the company’s performance in the to-be-reported quarter.

Increased focus on game-specific membership services tailored to the platform's gaming content is anticipated to have attracted new users and diversify revenue streams in the fourth quarter.

Challenges such as a reduction in official events, a shorter schedule for LOL World Championship tournaments, and heightened user involvement in offline activities during holiday seasons might have affected monthly active user (MAU) levels in the fourth quarter.

The company’s fourth-quarter top line is likely to reflect a sequential decrease in the number of paying users and revenue generated from the virtual gifting business, influenced by the prevailing macroeconomic conditions.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for DouYu International this time. A stock needs to have a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) to beat earnings. However, that's not the case here.



Earnings ESP: DouYu International has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: The company has a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stocks Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates

Here are some stocks from the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector that investors may consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat.



PVH Corp. PVH has an Earnings ESP of +1.51% and a Zacks Rank #2.

PVH’s earnings for the to-be-reported quarter are expected to increase 46.6% year over year. Notably, the company reported better-than-expected earnings in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 18.9%.

Guess?, Inc. GES has an Earnings ESP of +2,100.00% and a Zacks Rank #3.

GES is expected to register a 10.9% year-over-year decline in earnings for the to-be-reported quarter. The company reported better-than-expected earnings in three of the trailing four quarters and missed on the remaining occasion, the average surprise being 43.1%.

Boyd Gaming Corporation BYD has an Earnings ESP of +1.07% and a Zacks Rank #3.



BYD’s earnings for the to-be-reported quarter are expected to decline 8.2% year over year. The company reported better-than-expected earnings in three of the trailing four quarters and missed on the remaining occasion, the average surprise being 6.3%.

