What's in Store for DISH Network (DISH) This Earnings Season?

DISH Network’s DISH first-quarter 2020 results are expected to reflect the negative impact of persistent subscriber loss due to stiff competition and cord-cutting in the Pay-TV industry.



For the quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues currently stands at $3.13 billion, suggesting a 1.7% dip from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.



Moreover, the consensus mark for first-quarter earnings has been steady at 56 cents over the past 30 days, indicating a decline of 13.9% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



Notably, the company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters, missing the same in one and meeting in the other, the average positive surprise being 3.5%.



Let’s see how things are shaping up for this announcement.



Factors to Consider



DISH’s efforts to diversify business from being a pure-play satellite-TV operator to an Internet TV operator are not expected to have provided any meaningful impetus to its prospects in the first quarter.



The company is likely to have continued losing Pay-TV subscribers to online video streaming and on-demand content providers, such as Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and YouTube.



Both factors are expected to have hurt its top line in the to-be-reported quarter. Moreover, the coronavirus pandemic outbreak is expected to have affected the Pay-TV subscriber addition rate in the to-be-reported quarter.



Notably, DISH lost 194K net Pay-TV subscribers in fourth-quarter 2019.



Moreover, the bottom-line performance is expected to reflect on escalating programming and content expenses along with retransmission fees.



However, Sling TV subscriber base is likely to have strengthened despite acute rivalry in the streaming space.



Notably, since Feb 24, SLING TV's viewership in top news channel category skyrocketed 121%, primarily riding on the coronavirus crisis. On Mar 18, SLING TV launched “Stay in & SLING!,” an initiative to provide Americans with cost-free access to news and entertainment.



These efforts are likely to have aided DISH’s top line in the to-be-reported quarter.



What Our Model Says



Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat.



DISH has an Earnings ESP of +6.60% and a Zacks Rank #2. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



