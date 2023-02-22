What's in Store for DENTSPLY SIRONA (XRAY) in Q4 Earnings?

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. XRAY is scheduled to release fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 28, before the opening bell.

In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 30.5%. It had an average negative surprise of 10.10% in the past four quarters.

Q4 Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues in the fourth quarter is pegged at $934.5 million, indicating a 14.1% decline from the year-ago quarter's reported figure. The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at 32 cents per share, indicating a 57.9% decline from the prior-year quarter's reported number.

Factors to Note

DENTSPLY SIRONA’s Technologies & Equipment segment is likely to have witnessed organic growth in the fourth quarter of 2022. Higher demand for clear aligners and imaging equipment is likely to have driven the segment’s sales growth, partially offset by weakness in CAD/CAM.

Soft demand in China and the United States is likely to have hurt the Consumable segment’s sales in the fourth quarter. However, recovering demand for preventive consumables is likely to provide some cushion.

DENTSPLY SIRONA’s total revenues have been unfavorably impacted by foreign currency movement in the third quarter. The trend is likely to have continued in the fourth quarter as well.

On its third-quarterearnings call XRAY’s management stated that it was encouraged by double-digit growth in clear aligners, solid performance in Europe, and continued strong demand for Imaging equipment. However, continued macroeconomic headwinds, including foreign currency impacts, global supply-chain challenges, and regional softness in China and the United States are anticipated to have offset above-mentioned growth. The company may provide updated view on macro headwinds and business performance on its fourth-quarterearnings call

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. Price and Consensus

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. price-consensus-chart | DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. Quote

The gross margin and adjusted EPS are likely to have been adversely impacted by inflationary pressures.

What Our Quantitative Model Suggests

Per our proven model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. This is not the case here as you will see below.

Earnings ESP: Earnings ESP, which represents the difference between the Most Accurate Estimate (54 cents per share) and the Zacks Consensus Estimate (59 cents per share), is -8.60%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: DENTSPLY SIRONA currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

