What's in Store for DENTSPLY SIRONA (XRAY) in Q3 Earnings?

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.’s XRAY third-quarter results are likely to reflect the unfavorable impact of foreign exchange, partially offset by solid regional performance in Europe and continued demand for its strategic businesses.

The company has reported only preliminary results for the last two quarters due to an ongoing internal investigation. Earlier this month, the company announced that it has completed the investigation and plans to release third-quarter 2022 results around Nov 9.

Per the preliminary second-quarter results, the company estimated its adjusted earnings per share (EPS) to be at or above 60 cents. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same was pegged at 54 cents. The company has a four-quarter average earnings surprise of 1.61%.

Q3 Estimates

For the third quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $992.77 million, indicating a decline of 7.1% from the year-ago quarter. The consensus mark for earnings stands at 59 cents per share, suggesting a decline of 13.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Factors to Note

DENTSPLY SIRONA’s Technologies & Equipment segment witnessed growth in the second quarter of 2022. Strength in CAD/CAM, Implants and Orthodontics contributed to the improvement. This momentum is likely to have continued in the third quarter as well.

Organic sales were strong on the back of regional performance in Europe, continued demand for CAD/CAM, Equipment & Instruments, and Restorative and Preventive Consumables during the second quarter. Moreover, product launches and pricing adjustments during the quarter aided sales. The trend is likely to have continued in the third quarter and boosted sales.

However, the company continued to experience supply shortages and softness in sales in China due to COVID-related shutdowns. Moreover, unfavorable currency movement is expected to have affected sales growth during the soon-to-be-reported quarter.

Gross margin and adjusted EPS are likely to have been adversely impacted by certain expenses that favored second-quarter 2022 margins due to their time of recognition.

Per third-quarter preliminary results, announced earlier this month, DENTSPLY SIRONA’s net sales will be approximately $947 million, reflecting foreign exchange headwinds, global supply chain challenges and softer volumes in the United States and China.

Following the completion of the internal investigation, the company expects to record a pre-tax non-cash charge for the impairment of goodwill and intangible assets in the range of $1.0 billion and $1.3 billion in the first nine months of 2022, reflecting the ongoing macroeconomic headwinds. The company stated that it expects a decline in forecast revenues, lower operating margins, and reduced expectations for future cash flows. Investors are likely to ask for details on these factors on the third-quarter earnings call.

What Our Quantitative Model Suggests

Per our proven model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. This is not the case here as you will see.

Earnings ESP: Earnings ESP, which represents the difference between the Most Accurate Estimate (54 cents per share) and the Zacks Consensus Estimate (59 cents per share), is -8.60%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: DENTSPLY SIRONA currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

