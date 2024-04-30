What's in Store for DENTSPLY SIRONA (XRAY) in Q1 Earnings?

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. XRAY is scheduled to release first-quarter 2024 results on May 2, before the opening bell.

In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings beat estimates by 2.33%. It delivered an average earnings surprise of 10.3% in the past four quarters.

Q1 Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $969.8 million. The consensus mark for earnings is pinned at 42 cents per share.

Factors to Note

DENTSPLY SIRONA’s Orthodontic and Implant Solutions segment witnessed revenue growth in the last reported quarter on the back of strong demand for SureSmile, which continues to benefit from market share gains and new product offerings. The launch of SureSmile simulator within DS Core is likely to have generated additional sales. The company’s expectation of SureSmile growing more than 20% in 2024 is likely to have reflected in the to-be-reported quarter.

XRAY’s Aligners saw growth in sales during the last reported quarter. Improved customer conversion rates and lower customer acquisition costs benefited aligner brand Byte. The trend is likely to have continued in the quarter to be reported.

In the fourth quarter of 2023, XRAY’s CTS segment declined significantly and the company expects further decline in the segment for the upcoming quarters as well. The CAD/CAM segment is likely to have witnessed growth in the to-be-reported quarter on the back of increasing demand.

DENTSPLY SIRONA’s Wellspect Healthcare business reported strong growth in the last reported quarter. The company expects further growth in this segment in the first quarter of 2024.

For the first quarter, the company expects organic sales to be roughly flat compared with the prior-year quarter, with lightly lower reported sales due to a negative impact of foreign currency movement. However, on a sequential basis, the gross margin is expected to improve in the first quarter.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model does not conclusively predict earnings beat for XRAY this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. This is not the case here, as you will see below.

Earnings ESP: Earnings ESP, which represents the difference between the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate, is 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: DENTSPLY SIRONA currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. price-eps-surprise | DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. Quote

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few other medical stocks worth considering, as these also have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this reporting cycle.

NovoCure Limited NVCR has an Earnings ESP of +13.15% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The company’s shares have rallied 12.7% year to date. NVCR’s earnings beat estimates in the last reported quarter. It delivered a trailing four-quarter average negative earnings surprise of 5.07%.

SiBone SIBN has an Earnings ESP of +0.69% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.

Shares of the company have lost 26.6% year to date. SIBN’s earnings beat estimates in the last reported quarter. SiBone has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 19.98%.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation BPMC has an Earnings ESP of +16.92% and a Zacks Rank of 2. BPMC has an estimated long-term growth rate of 34%.

Blueprint Medicines’ earnings surpassed estimates in all the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 13.3%.

